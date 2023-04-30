Cork knocked out of Munster camogie series by Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork 1-15 Waterford 1-18

A massive blow for Cork and a gigantic win for Waterford as they knocked Cork out of the Munster championship in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

It’s the first time that Waterford have beaten Cork in 13 competitive matches since they earned promotion to the senior ranks eight years ago. Cork won all of their three meetings in 2022.

But something is missing from Cork’s make up in 2023. On the back of losing the league final they needed to win this Munster campaign.

Outside of losing their second major competitive game in three weeks, they are now without further Munster games ahead of the All-Ireland series.

Waterford led by five points entering the last six minutes of normal time. Cork came to life, got the next three scores to trail 1-16 to 1-14, but short puck-outs where Cork were overturned instead of driving the ball upfield to capitalise on their momentum were just two areas where Cork broke down.

Cork’s panel again failed to deliver. It was a surprise to see Hannah Looney held on the bench but that’s a decision for Cork’s management.

Not a puff from the pitch side flags as the game started but that didn’t last long as a strong wind favoured Cork in the opening half.

Four times in the opening half the sides were level. Amy O’Connor got the first score of the day from a free. Six points to Cork’s two had the visitors leading 0-6 to 0-3 after 14 minutes, four forwards hitting the mark: Abby Flynn, Orla Hickey, Beth Carton and Mairead O’Brien. Waterford were spreading the play well around the 40 but too many shots dropped short into the hands of Amy Lee with no one close by to mount a challenge.

Cork's Orla Cronin in action in the Munster Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Larry Cummins

Cork had chances too, some good defending preventing a goal on eight minutes. Amy O’Connor had the sides level on 17 as she danced through defenders to hit low to the net, after receiving a good cross-field ball in space. Cork took the lead with an Orla Cronin point, her first of two first-half scores.

But a good Waterford move involving Beth Carton, now operating further out, the loose Orla Hickey and Niamh Rockett saw Rockett blast the net, Waterford two in front again. Another from Cronin, two from Sigerson, one a beauty from the sideline, and one from Saoirse McCarthy to replies from Lorraine Bray and Beth Carton had the sides level at the break.

Two quick Waterford points after the restart before a goal chance for Cork. Amy O’Connor coming in from the side in typical fashion passed outside to Clodagh Finn who’s soft strike was blocked.

Vikki Faulkner was strong defensively with Lorraine Bray at midfield a trojan as Cork were at times running into trouble and crowded. Cork needed greater penetration; two further wides left them three behind on 40. They narrowed it to one only for the classy Carton and Flynn pushing Waterford four ahead, 1-14 to 1-10. Cork fumbling left Waterford in again, 1-16 to 1-11 before Cork three in a row.

Cork needed a goal, but slow delivery and great defending gave Waterford a huge victory.

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor 1-3 (0-3 f), C Sigerson 0-4 (0-3 f), O Cronin, A Smith, E Murphy 0-2 each, S McCarthy, L Hayes 0-1 each.

Waterford: B Carton 0-10 (0-7 f), A Flynn 0-4, N Rockett 1-0, O Hickey 0-2, M O’Brien, L Bray 0-1 each.

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Treacy, I O’Regan; S McCarthy, C Healy; C Sigerson, F Keating, H Ryan; A O’Connor, O Cronin, C Finn.

Subs: P Mackey for C Healy (h-t), E Murphy and A Smith for H Ryan and C Finn (44), K Wall for O Cronin (53).

WATERFORD: B O’Regan; V Faulkner, I Heffernan, K Lynch; K Corbett Barry, C Carroll, M Power; L Bray, O Hickey; M O’Brien, B Carton, R Walsh; N Curran, A Flynn, N Rockett.

Subs: R Kirwan for M O’Brien (47), A Landers and A Corcoran for N Curran and R Walsh (52), T Power for I Heffernan (57), M O’Regan for N Rockett (61).

Referee: Mike Lyons - Tipperary