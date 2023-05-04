Mark Scannell on developing young basketball players and setting high standards in the Super League

IT has been another memorable season for The Address UCC Glanmire coach Mark Scannell as he led his team to a Women’s Super League and Champions Trophy double.

Scannell is no stranger to success as he was the architect of his club winning 10 Super League titles and nine National Cups during his illustrious career.

He got involved with the club through his daughters Jessica and Clodagh when they joined the underage section and eventually became the figurehead of the club's glorious era at adult level.

“I coached Killarney for a couple of years in the Men’s Super League and then moved to Glanmire as the club was ready to mix it with the elite.”

Joining Glanmire in 2005 was a masterstroke for coach Scannell as his knowledge of the sport has made them the most feared and successful club in this country.

PLAYER-CENTRIC

The first player that Scannell signed was Sinead Leahy, who was just coming off winning three Super Leagues with UL, and the rest is history. She helped the Cork club win the title in her first and only season but there's been no let-up since.

“I am not going to start naming the great players that represented our club because there have been so many and I do not want to omit anybody but as I always said players make any coach because without them trophies are hard to come by.”

Coaches Mark Scannell, Ronan O'Sullivan and Kenneth Clarke, watch the action on The Address UCC Glanmire player bench. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Looking back on his tenure with the club coach Scannell believes getting involved with the teams at U18 and U20 levels proved crucial.

"I think getting players prepared for the top tier was crucial as in fairness Timmy Murphy would do a good job coaching them at underage level and then I would take them."

Many basketball pundits feel Glanmire’s underage conveyor belt has stopped in recent years, however, coach Scannell is adamant all is good at the club.

“We have so many kids now at our club it is frightening as last year we had to stop children registering with the academy as there were so many already in.

“Make no mistake Glanmire is a sleeping giant and in the coming years you will see some serious talent coming through.”

Scannell indicated that Cork clubs were lucky for years as many super-talented youngsters came through the ranks that ensured many titles coming to Leeside.

In reflecting back on the season Scannell made some valid points regarding the standard of Irish players competing in the Super League.

I honestly think the standard from the best players in the Super League is relatively good but the middle group of players are not as good as what we have seen previously.”

Change is coming in basketball but the Glanmire chief believes the Women’s Super League is in a good place regarding the participation of Irish players.

“Right now in the Women’s Super League, the majority of teams have three Irish players on the court at all times and that can only be good for our sport going forward.”

In the Men’s Super League restructuring is coming and coach Scannell believes it's badly needed.

“It definitely needs a revamp and as a spectator to many games this season to all three Cork clubs I enjoyed the majority of games.

“To be fair to the three Cork teams they always had a good crop of Irish players on court but the same cannot be said for some clubs competing at this level.

“Getting the right balance is not easy because many of the clubs from small towns will tell you they don’t have the Irish players and they need to bring in Bosmans to get the squad numbers and keep their fans happy.”