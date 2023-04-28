Linda Mellerick on camogie: Cork must lay down a marker after league final loss

SUNDAY: Munster quarter-final: Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm.

THE provincial championships in camogie have taken on a tournament feel in recent years due to the fact that the All-Ireland series is a separate competition.

It’s the third-string competition that counties are hoping to win behind All-Ireland and league titles because typically very little national media coverage is afforded to them. There was a time when Cork went into these games casually, a challenge match approach a lot of the time if truth be told. That has changed for 2023. Tipperary and Waterford have become serious challengers for Cork and on the back of Cork’s recent league final defeat this Munster championship has taken on a whole new meaning.

Cork need to win this.

Their campaign starts with what is a quarter-final against Waterford on Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, a curtain raiser to the hurling game between the same counties.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey says this is a game where they need a performance and a crucial win after their disappointing league final loss.

"Waterford probably should have beaten us last year in the All-Ireland semi-final so we’ll be under pressure," he admitted. "We’ve 10 injuries at present and then we’ve the clash with the ladies footballers again so it looks as if they’ll take two of the four dual players and we’ll take two."

The ladies footballers take on Tipperary on the same afternoon and if the game was 24 hours earlier the dual stars could have lined out for both.

It’s a joke in 2023 that this is happening again. These are important Munster championship games for both codes.

"We need a performance on Sunday. It has to start coming out on the field at this stage. We need a reaction from the players now."

Cork manager Matthew Twomey. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Waterford come into Sunday's game buoyed by their recent Division 1B league title win over Wexford, 1-22 to 1-6. Wexford might not be the toughest of teams presently but the Déise won their first piece of silverware in eight seasons.

That and the fact that they had Cork rattled in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final will give them huge confidence coming to the Páirc.

Cork went 25 minutes without a score in the opening half of that semi-final. They trailed 0-7 to 0-3 at half time. On a day when many Cork players were off form, Waterford had a three-point advantage entering the final quarter only for Cork to finish with eight points to no return and finished the game out 0-15 to 0-10.

We always expect Cork to beat Waterford. But that expectation isn’t as confident as it once was. Are we making excuses by saying that players were off-form?

You need to perform on the big days. The players know that and will want to show their home crowd on Sunday that they are serious All-Ireland contenders despite their league final disappointment.

STRONG

Beth Carton is Waterford’s stand-out player scoring 2-56 in their league campaign. But they have other strong names. Net minder Brianna O’Regan has some big moments confidently behind her. Keely Corbett-Barry and Mairead Power were very strong last year.

Clara Griffin will cover every blade of grass. Niamh Rockett and Lorraine Bray combine well with Abby Flynn up front who netted four goals throughout the league. Annie Fitzgerald is another who knows where the posts are. When you walk through Waterford’s team it’s no surprise they pushed Cork all the way and this is undoubtedly a tough game for Cork.

A Cork victory here is important, there’s no denying that.

Coming into the game with so many injuries is of course a concern. It is expected that some will recover in time for the weekend. Sorcha McCartan is definitely out. Pam Mackey should be okay, Laura Hayes is doubtful as is Cliona Healy and Chloe Sigerson.

Cork’s panel need to be making an impact when getting the chance. And certainly making an impact when sprung from the bench. Orla Cronin will start I’m sure and she needs to be getting those 60-minute games to bring her back to the level she was at in 2021.