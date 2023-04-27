Throwback Thursday: Last second Tomás Mulcahy goal sent Cork hurlers through 

THIRTY years ago this week, Cork qualified for the National Hurling League final by defeating Tipperary 2-11 to 1-13 in the semi-final at Semple Stadium.

Over 35,000 people turned up to see the old rivals go head to head, with the Rebels also looking for a trophy as they looked to set the record straight after their defeat to Kilkenny in the 1992 All-Ireland final.

The Rebels got this far in the competition by coming through a group that contained Wexford, Galway, Waterford, Dublin, and Clare. They then had to beat the Déise in a play-off before seeing off reigning Ulster champions Down in the quarter-finals.

This meant they had played seven games in the league by the time they faced Tipperary, with the Premier County only having six games as they topped Division 1A.

It could have been all so different, as Cork were nearly relegated in their final round-robin game of the tournament. They were playing Galway at Kenny Park in Athenry and the two teams were drawing 0-12 to 1-9.

Joe Rabbitte burst through late in the game and kicked the ball off the posts, meaning the Rebels were saved from the drop. The draw, combined with Clare losing to Waterford, meant that they were through to the next round.

SHOWDOWN

Cork endured and found themselves in a semi-final that was branded as “the first real hurling game of 1993” by Tipperary manager Michael ‘Babs’ Keating.

There was no shortage of excitement around this fixture, but there was also a sense of worry on Leeside as stalwarts Ger Cunningham and Jim Cashman were listed on the subs bench. Three years had gone by since the 1990 All-Ireland success, and there was a subtle feeling that the times were changing for Cork.

As for Tipperary, they had a much more comfortable time in the league. They topped a group containing Down, Limerick, Antrim, Kilkenny, and Offaly.

They had a Munster derby against Kerry, who finished second in Division 2, in the quarter-finals. The Kingdom were totally outplayed by Tipperary and they lost 0-14 to 0-5 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

For all the build-up, things started slowly and this suited Cork as they went into an early three-point lead.

Conor Stakelum put over Tipperary’s first score in the 14th minute, but they had to wait until the closing minutes of the first half to gain an advantage. Cormac Bonnar hit this point after beating Sean O’Gorman, and Tipperary went into half-time with a slender one-point lead.

After the restart, Barry Egan tied things up with a free after 45 seconds.

Barry Egan. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tipperary immediately responded and went two in front, and that was the moment that opened the game up.

The Cork Examiner said the semi-final “exploded to life” in the 9th minute of the second half after Tipperary goalkeeper Ken Hogan stopped a goal-bound effort from Cork.

This was followed by Cork wing-back Timmy Kelleher receiving a red card for a pull on Nicholas English.

The Rebels were bullish as they picked themselves up, and could have scored a goal after the sending-off if not for Kevin Hennessy failing to connect with the sliotar in front of the posts. The pressure paid off in the 42nd minute with Ger Manley raising Cork’s first green flag of the game.

Two minutes later the teams were level for the fourth time, and that’s when the Cork selectors began moving the team around. Teddy McCarthy was moved to right half-back and Cashman replaced Denis Walsh.

A burst of scores ended with the Premier going two in front, with just under 80 seconds left to play.

Cork poured everyone forward and a ‘three-man movement’ was finished by Tomás Mulcahy, who knocked in the winning goal that sent his county through to the National Hurling League final.

EPIC

Wexford were on the other side of the draw, and they got this far in the competition by getting the better of Laois and a Limerick team hoping to build on their run to the 1992 Munster final.

Cork returned to action on May 9 and drew 2-11 apiece with Wexford in Thurles. They met again on May 16 and drew 0-18 to 3-9 at the same venue.

A hat-trick of games was needed between the two counties, and Cork prevailed 3-11 to 1-12 in the third of those games at Semple Stadium.

That delivered the first senior national hurling trophy to Cork since the 1990 All-Ireland triumph and gave some sense of retribution to the players after 1992.

This became very important in the winter months as Cork were knocked out of the Munster championship by Clare.