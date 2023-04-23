Cork v Kerry: U20 footballers reveal team for Monday's Munster final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

MONDAY: Munster U20 football final: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm.

FAMILIARITY hasn’t taken any of the shine off a traditional decider between the great rivals and near neighbours with another rip-roaring hour on the cards for a place in the All-Ireland semi-final against Sligo at stake.

If, anything, their contrasting fortunes in the semi-finals has added even more appeal and intrigue because holders Kerry, who head the roll-of-honour with 29, one more than Cork, nearly didn’t make it to what has become an annual gathering of the clans.

Their close shave with Clare, who pushed the champions to extra time before being squeezed out by 1-20 to 4-9, still couldn’t prevent a Cork-Kerry showdown for the seventh time in recent years as well as a semi-final in 2021.

Kerry hold the upper hand with four victories in that spell in 2022, 2020, 2018 and 2017 while Cork triumphed in 2019 and 2016 while also winning the semi-final a couple of years ago.

The Kingdom’s successes have generally been more convincing than Cork’s, winning by 1-11 to 0-7 last year and enjoying margins of five, six and 16 points in other finals though the Rebels also registered a runaway victory by 13 points in 2019, the All-Ireland winning year.

The rivals can call on one-third of their starting teams from last season. Cork have keeper Callum Dungan (Carrigaline), full-back and captain Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), centre-back Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Sean Brady (Ballygarvan) and Richard O’Sullivan (Newcestown) who’ll swap wing-back and wing-forward roles.

Cork's Eoghan Nash gets off his pass to Tommy Walsh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kerry’s survivors include corner-back Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks), centre-back Armin Heinrich (do), midfielder Cillian Burke (Milltown-Castlemaine), centre-forward Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory), scorer of 1-1 last term, and Keith Evans (Keel) while defender Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin) started in 2022, but was on the bench on this occasion and attacker Jordan Kissane (Austin Stacks) was a substitute both times.

Much has been made of Clare breaching the Kerry defence to bag four goals, including a pair inside 13 minutes, especially as the Kerry backroom team comprises manager Tomás Ó Sé and selector Seamus Moynihan, a pair who could write the book on successful defending.

What was also interesting was that Kerry didn’t change any defensive personnel until five minutes from the end of normal time and made another in extra time, suggesting the source of their discomfort started further out the field.

Kerry, though, don’t lack scoring power as reflected in the 0-10 return from William Shine and half that tally from Robert Monahan, who didn’t complete the game due to a red card for an off-the-ball incident.

Cork, however, received a feeble enough test from Limerick, who did pose a running threat early on, but all 0-6 came from placed balls while the Rebels accumulated 2-12 from play and just a couple from frees with eight players finding the target, three more than Kerry in their outing.

As per the norm, getting the match-ups right will be key with Cork needing to keep tabs on Shine in particular and Kerry clearly requiring a much tighter approach at the back.

CORK v KERRY U20:

Callum Dungan (Carrigaline);

Dan Twomey (Ballinascarthy), Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers, c), Darragh Murray (Glanmire);

Thomas O’Mahony (Castlehaven), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Sean Brady (Ballygarvan);

Eoghan Nash (Douglas), Sean Dore (Ballincollig);

Olan Corcoran (St Mary’s), Liam O’Connell (Ballincollig), Richard O’Sullivan (Newcestown);

Peadar O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket), Tom Cunningham (Kilshannig).

Subs: Mikey O’Connell (St Michael’s), Mikey Quirke (Ballinora), Fionn Crowley (St Finbarr’s), Chris Kenneally (Clonakilty), Eoin de Burca (St Michael’s), Paddy O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), Niall Kelly (Newcestown), Mike McSweeney (Knocknagree), Ross Corkery (Nemo Rangers).