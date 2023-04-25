Naomh Abán, Lisgoold and Rockbán can power on after U21 success

THREE of the four Cork LGFA U21 county championships have been completed with Naomh Abán, Rockbán and Lisgoold crowned winners in their respective grades. Clonakilty and Kinsale are scheduled to meet in an upcoming U21 B decider.

The quality of football produced in each of three county finals to date bodes well for each of the winners' immediate and long-term prospects.

Running off the U21 county championships so early in the year allows players to compete against similarly aged opponents but also the chance to show their (adult) club selectors what they are capable of.

Naomh Abán are a case in point. The Muskerry Gaeltacht club’s ascension up the adult junior ranks has been mirrored by their U21s.

Many of the players who claimed county U21 B county medals in 2022 (defeating O’Donovan Rossa in the final) and U21 A county medals in 2023 (overcoming Glanmire) were also part of Naomh Abán’s remarkable run at junior level last year.

Defeating O’Donovan Rossa in the Cork LGFA JAFC decider, Naomh Abán went on to claim the Munster title and reach an All-Ireland junior final before coming up short to Galway’s Salthill-Knocknacarra.

The likes of Róise Corkery, Lydia McDonagh, Grace Murphy and Amy McDonagh have benefitted from experiencing success at U21 level. Those U21 titles have helped Naomh Abán move to within one adult grade of becoming a senior club.

Rockbán is a Cork LGFA club synonymous with a rich history of achievements from the not-too-distant past. The club based in Whitechurch claimed an All-Ireland junior championship back in 2001 and followed that up with another national title at intermediate level the following year.

The Rockbán panel that beat Castlehaven to win this year's Cork LGFA U21 C county final.

Similar accomplishments have been hard to come by in recent times. Yet Rockbán’s increased off-field efforts helped deliver a Cork LGFA U21 C county trophy at the expense of Castlehaven last weekend.

A pulsating 3-8 to 1-13 defeat of the west Cork opponents was attained thanks to 2-3 from Jennifer Whelan and eye-catching Cara O’Brien, Sarah McGrath, Aideen Donovan, Laura O’Sullivan and Megan McGuire performances.

“This is fantastic because it is over four years since we last won this competition,” Rockbán manager Alan Whelan explained.

More than anything, what U21 does is integrate the younger girls into the adult section of our club.

"That is hugely important for us. It also shows the girls that the work they are doing, there is a reward there for that as well.”

Lisgoold suffered the heartbreak of losing last year’s Cork LGFA junior D county final. St Peter’s came out on top 3-7 to 0-6 on that occasion. The East Cork side also reach the JDFC grade’s 2021 county decider only to lose out to Ballinora.

The Lisgoold panel that defeated Ibane Ladies to win this year's Cork LGFA U21 D county title.

Bouncing back is imperative for such a progressive club, both on and off the pitch, in 2023. That’s why Lisgoold’s U21 D county final triumph represented the best possible boost for the East Cork side heading into this year’s junior D championship.

Two Lainey O’Sullivan goals along with impressive Dara Kiniry, Áine Hallihan, Rhiona Sheehan and Molly Carroll performances saw Lisgoold defeat Ibane Ladies 2-7 to 1-8 in last weekend’s U21 D county final at Bishopstown.

LIFT

The effect lifting that U21 trophy will have on their club was best described by Lisgoold captain Laura Murphy and Cork senior Dara Kiniry shortly after the final whistle.

“This is an absolutely brilliant result for our club because things haven’t been easy the last two years,” Laura Murphy said.

“Maybe the heads would go if we didn’t get the win today. This will drive us on for the rest of the year and give a great boost to the Lisgoold ladies football club.”

“It is a stereotypical thing to say but everybody knows it is lovely to win with the girls you have been playing with forever,” Kiniry added.

Sure I remember going down to U6 football training with all of these girls.

"It means so much to everybody. It is great to be back and get a win for everybody in our club.”

U21 titles safely secured, Naomh Abán, Rockbán and Lisgoold must now turn their attention towards their respective adult Cork LGFA championships. The signs look positive for that trio of clubs to generate even more positive headlines before the end of the season.