Cork Swimming: Max McCuster claims third title at Irish Open Championships

AT the Irish Open Championships, US-based Dolphin swimmer Max McCuster won the 100m butterfly final, 52.96 and claimed his third bational title in as many days.

He had claimed the national title at 100m freestyle 49.78 and 50m butterfly 23.97 on the previous day. Jack Cassin, National Centre Limerick and Dolphin collected bronze on 54.29.

Dolphin’s Charlie Cassidy and Noah Switzer placed 6th & 7th in the Junior final at 100m freestyle.

Florida based and Sunday's Well Swimming Club's Liam Custer was the silver medallist at 800m freestyle 8:21.92 with clubmates Sean Bugler in 7th on 8:52.81 and Michael O’Driscoll, 5th in the Junior final with 9:15.14.

Heather Fane, Dolphin placed 10th in the 400m IM final 5:23.21 while clubmates Michelle O’Shea won bronze in the Junior final 5:20.86 and Shauna Murphy placed 7th in that Junior final 5:26.58.

Isabel Kidney, SWSC placed 5th in the Junior final at 100m freestyle 1:00.30. Clubmates, Sharon Semchiy won the ‘B’ final 59.04 and Anna Feenan joined her on the podium in bronze position 59.91. Lexi Dunne, Dolphin placed 10th 1:02.32. Semchiy also won the ‘B’ final at 50m butterfly 29.30 with Fane in 4th on 29.38. Izzy McGrath, SWSC placed 5th in the Junior final of 50m fly.

On the penultimate day, Cassin went head-to-head with Olympian Finn McGeever in the 200m freestyle final. The two know each other well as they train together under NCL Performance Coach, John Szaranek at the University of Limerick. The Olympian went out fast and built up a good lead which he managed to hold onto, despite a strong back 100m from Cassin. McGeever registered first on 1:50.46 with Cassin, second on 1:50.77. Custer placed 6th on 1:54.43. Charlie Cassidy, Dolphin won bronze in the Junior final 1:57.51 with Switzer in 7th on 1:58.44. Sean Bugler, SWSC placed 4th in the ‘B’ final 2:00.48.

Cork ladies Sharon Semchiy and Hannah O’Shea were impressive in the 200m butterfly final. Semchiy won silver on 2:22.48 with O’Shea in bronze on 2:24.75.

Once again, the men served up a classic in the 200m breaststroke final. The 100m champion, Eoin Corby led the way until the final 3m when the experienced Olympian, Darragh Greene stole the win by .07 seconds, 2:12.17 with Corby on 2:12.24. Uiseann Cook completed the podium on 2:13.85 and the Well’s Andrew Feenan in 4th 2:14.77. Senan Harvey, Mallow placed 5th in the Junior final and the Dolphin duo, Ricky Fane and Aidan McGrath placed 6th & 9th respectively.

Isabelle Kidney was back in final action again, with a 5th place finish at 200m IM 2:26.33. Hannah O’Shea placed 10th 2:31.24. The Dolphin girls, Lexi Dunne and Michelle O’Shea placed 7th and 9th respectively in the Junior final. Beth Nolan, SWSC was 2nd in the ‘B’ final with Shauna Murphy, Dolphin 6th.

SUCCESSFUL

Jack Cassin closed out a very successful championships with a third Irish Junior Record over the five day meet. He had already set a 400m IM Senior & Junior Record and a Junior Record at 100m butterfly. He also secured consideration times for the inaugural LEN European U23 Swimming Championships, to be held in Dublin in August.

On the closing day, he was in record breaking form again with a 2:03.16 at 200m IM, to top an all Cork podium. Cadan McCarthy, Mallow was 2nd on 2:07.78 and Custer in third with 2:08.82. Ricky Fane placed 7th in the Junior final with Eanna Garvey, Mallow in 9th.

Izzy McGrath, SWSC topped the podium after winning the Junior final at 50m backstroke 31.14. Clubmate Antonia Sech was 5th 32.33. Three more girls from SWSC featured in the ‘B’ final with Ellen Lee in 2nd 32.52, Caoilinn O’Connor 8th 33.46 and Jenna McArdle 10th on 33.60. Dolphin’s Shauna Murphy won bronze 32.61.

The Irish Open is the benchmark meet on the Swim Ireland calendar and the sole trials for athletes seeking qualification and consideration times for Summer International competitions. Seventh athletes achieved the ‘A’ standard for the World Aquatics Championships, Fukoka, Japan, across nine events.

17 athletes achieved consideration times, across 32 events for the LEN U23 Championships. 9 athletes achieved consideration times, across 17 events for the LEN European Junior Championships and 7 athletes achieved consideration times for the EOC European Youth Olympic Festival. A busy International schedule awaits.