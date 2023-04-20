Cork GAA players facing increasing demands to impress in social media era 

MENTAL fragility is the term used to describe a state of mind where athletes experience a lack of confidence, motivation, or resilience in the face of adversity, leading to poor performances.

As a freelance journalist, I am fortunate to have an opportunity to witness Cork inter-county players preparing, playing and dealing with the aftermath of representing their county.

I get to see, up close, the satisfaction on players' faces following a win. I also get to see the pain and hurt in those individuals’ eyes after a defeat.

It often crosses my mind, the mental pressure felt by those men and women who represent Cork at inter-county level and how they cope with it.

The feeling of dread having to deal with a media backlash, not to mention an army of online trolls, whenever Cork loses a big game must be hard to deal with.

Most, when asked, brush it off. Players say mental pressure is part and parcel of playing for Cork and that they are just focused on the next game. There is always another game.

Yet, sitting in a losing dressing room, despite giving your all, and knowing some of the negativity you will have to read about or listen to has to have an effect.

Unfortunately, nowadays there is little room for error at the top level of professional or amateur sport. Every percentile that might improve your team’s chances of success is relentlessly researched, tested and put into action.

Take Munster rugby’s professional setup for example. A world-recognised brand with a proud history of winning the Heineken Champions Cup is struggling to secure their place in next year’s competition.

One victory from their two remaining URC games, against the Stormers or Sharks in South Africa, would be sufficient. Yet, this has been another tough season on a young Munster team that continues to develop in the shadow of the province’s glory days.

A recent 50-35 Heineken Champions Cup exit at the hands of the Sharks was a tough watch. So the mental pressure on Munster’s players to turn around that result and secure a place in the Champions rather than Challenge Cup will be immense over the next 10 days.

Win and everyone will say well done on reaching another Champions Cup. Lose and face a summer of unwanted headlines.

I’ve been in Croke Park to witness each of Cork Camogie’s 2021 and 2022 All-Ireland senior final defeats. Matthew Twomey led his county and a hugely talented panel of players to within three points of Galway and a single point of Kilkenny. Returning to Leeside empty-handed on both occasions cannot have been easy.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey leaves his team. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

This year, another Cork senior camogie team hopes to end that unwanted run of All-Ireland final losses. So, before the championship even starts, the pressure is on Cork not just to reach another All-Ireland final but to go one better.

Anything less will be viewed by a minority as failure without acknowledging the gargantuan effort it has taken to reach one final let alone three.

It will be another couple of weeks before John Cleary and the Cork senior footballers learn their fate. Results elsewhere must go the Rebels’ way before a place in the 2023 All-Ireland SFC is confirmed.

This is not the scenario Cork senior management, players or supporters envisaged following improved pre-season and National League displays.

That’s what makes it all the more difficult to fathom how such a well-prepared setup failed to deliver against a Clare team relegated from Division 2.

ISSUES

I doubt any stone was left unturned in Cork’s preparations before heading to Ennis. Football-wise and going on recent form, Cork should have had enough to progress to the next stage of the provincial championship.

On the pitch, John Cleary and his management team have time to work on rectifying issues identified in the loss to Clare.

Off the pitch, Cork’s players also have time to work on the equally important mental side of their game. Whoever they play next, the Cork footballers' mental toughness will be tested before season’s end.

In the interim, pressure on the Rebels to bounce back will only intensify.

Dr Con Murphy, team doctor and Rob Heffernan, performance coach, before the Cork footballers played Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Dan Linehan

That’s where race walker, Olympic bronze and World Championship gold medalist Rob Heffernan will play a vital role. Added to John Cleary’s backroom team as a Performance Coach, Heffernan’s experiences of the most intense physical and mental exertions can only benefit the Cork senior panel.