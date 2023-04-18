Na Piarsaigh appoint games development officer

Na Piarsaigh recently announced that Gerard Dinan has been appointed as their new Games Development Officer.

Gerard brings a wealth of experience in coaching having previously worked as a full-time Games Development Officer with both Cork GAA and Dublin GAA.

He is currently studying Physical Education at UCC and has numerous GAA coaching qualifications at youth and adult level.

The Na Piarsaigh U13 Division One football shield winners at the presentation night. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Ger is currently coaching with Scoil Iosagáin, Gael Scoil Pheig Sayers, St Vincent’s and North Monastery.

A spokesperson for the club said: “This announcement will benefit our Underage section of the club which we call The Hive Academy by attracting local talent through our schools’ coaching programme.

“Na Piarsaigh will now be able to offer hurling, football, ladies football and camogie to boys and girls in our local schools throughout the school year. Hive Academy has been slowly thriving over the last two years with numbers of kids involved rising.

“The players are practising their skills and having fun in the schools and then they get the opportunity to play with their local club, get involved in camps, and play in local Go Games. Na Piarsaigh have fantastic facilities to offer the players like an indoor arena/all-weather astro pitches and football and hurling alleys.

“We want the next generation of children to associate the GAA with having fun, making friends, and learning new skills. It’s important to us to promote physical activity in the community and create a relationship between the schools and Na Piarsaigh Club for future years.

“This appointment will give our club some great opportunities to plan for our future by developing players to rise through the ranks and play up as far as Ault Level.

“Gerard is also providing a Foundation Level Coaching Course to Transition Year Students in Scoil Mhuire (AG). This will give the students certification in coaching also an opportunity to go back to their clubs and help in their own clubs.

The Na Piarsaigh U15 squad who won the Mid-Cork hurling championship. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

“This is an exciting venture by Na Piarsaigh and only time will tell if they reap the rewards, but all the signs are positive so far.

“Both Boys Hive Academy and our camogie and ladies footballers train every Saturday morning at 11am on the main pitch/arena and astro pitches. It’s a great opportunity to bring all the family to our club. New players and parents are welcome.”