Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 19:57

Shane Daly and Gavin Coombes grab tries as Munster secure big win in South Africa

Reds grabbed a vital victory against URC holders Stormers
Shane Daly and Gavin Coombes grab tries as Munster secure big win in South Africa

Jack Crowley of Munster is tackled by Willie Engelbrecht of Stormers. Picture: INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Thinus Maritz

Derek daly

DHL Stormers 24 Munster 26 
SECOND-HALF tries from Shane Daly and Gavin Coombes ensured Munster secured a potentially season-saving victory over URC champions Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

Munster hit the ground running with a try after two minutes from Diarmuid Barron after he had broken away from the back of an attacking maul to score.

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony was in the wars, winning a penalty in the 19th minute when he got an oversized South African hand in his face while prone on the deck, and two minutes later left winger Seabelo Senatla was sin-binned when his shoulder made contact with O’Mahony’s head.

Munster went down the line and when the driving maul splintered Barron had a clear run to the whitewash for his second in the 23rd minute.

Poor play from Malakai Fekitoa gave the Stormers a five-metre attacking scrum and they duly capitalised, with tight head Frans Malherbe crashing over in the 29th minute.

Tensions flare between DHL Stormers and Munster. Picture: INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Thinus Maritz
Tensions flare between DHL Stormers and Munster. Picture: INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Thinus Maritz

A few minutes later and the Stormers had further scrums on the Munster line, and the pressure eventually told when burly centre Ruhan Nel crashed over to level the scores at 12-12 with the last play of the half.

Stormers out-half Manie Libbok missed a simple penalty in the 42nd minute, and a minute later Calvin Nash made a superb try-saving tackle in the corner to deny Suleiman Hartzenberg.

The next score was going to be crucial and it came in the 58th minute, with Daly producing a fantastic finish in the left corner after a sublime pass from replacement out-half Ben Healy had additionally put Mike Haley in the clear.

Stormers’ captain Steven Kitshoff barged over for a try from a maul in the 67th minute but crucially Libbok missed the extras.

Munster then marched their hosts down the pitch, with the move culminating in a Coombes try as he burrowed over from a matter of inches, as two further missed Libbok kicks ensured the win for Munster.

Scorers for Stormers: M Libbok (2 cons), R Nel (2 tries) F Malherbe, S Kitschoff (1 try each).

Munster: J Crowley (1 con), B Healy (2 cons), D Barron (2 tries), S Daly, G Coombes (1 try each).

STOMERS: D Willemse; S Hartzenberg, R Nel, D du Plessis, S Senatla; M Libbok, P de Wet; S Kitshoff (c), J Dweba, F Malherbe; R van Heerden, M Orie; W Engelbrecht, B Dixon, H Dayimani.

Subs: E Roos for B Dixon (48), H Jantjies for P de Wet (55), JJ Kotze and M Theunissen for J Dweba and W Engelbrecht (63), E van Rhyn for R van Heerden (67), A Vermaak, N Fouche, and C Blommetjies for S Kitshoff, F Malherbe and S Hartzenberg (72).

b M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; P O’Mahony (c), A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Subs: J O’Donoghue for A Kendellen (51), F Wycherley for J Kleyn (53), B Healy for J Crowley (55), J Kleyn for F Wycherley (60), S Buckley, F Wycherley and K Earls for D Barron, RG Snyman and S Daly (65), C Casey for C Murray (72), J Wycherley for J Loughman (75), A Kendellen for G Coombes (79).

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

More in this section

Pep Guardiola The Longshot: City form to give them edge tonight against Pep's old side
Cork minors power into All-Ireland camogie semi with strong display against Galway Cork minors power into All-Ireland camogie semi with strong display against Galway
Cork ladies footballers defeat Limerick in U16 B decider at Mallow Cork ladies footballers defeat Limerick in U16 B decider at Mallow
cork rugby
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Capodanno and Mark Walsh on the way to winning the the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Steeplechase at Punchestown last year. He is our choice to win the National at Aintree tomorrow. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Healy Racing</span></p>

The Longshot: Capodanno can be a National hero over big fences

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more