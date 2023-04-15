Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 19:37

Cork City battle back but fall short at home to Peamount

Lauren Walsh's second-half goal meant Danny Murphy's side pushed the Dubliners all the way
Cork City battle back but fall short at home to Peamount

Cork City's Jesse Mendez tackles Peamount United's Sadhbh Doyle during the SSE Airtricity League Women's Premier Division tie at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Dylan O’ Connell

Cork City 1 Peamount United 2    

CORK City’s return to Turner’s Cross ended in a defeat to title-chasing Peamount United on Saturday evening, with Lauren Walsh blowing the game wide open with a powerful shot into the Shed End with 13 minutes left.

A first-half brace from Kate Mooney was enough to give the Dubliners the three points, but they had to dig in to make sure they got the result. That was the payoff for a game that saw Danny Murphy’s team cause a number of problems for Peamount.

This was an encouraging performance regardless, especially with this coming on the back of City getting their first point of the season, which they achieved with Laura Shine scoring in a 1-1 draw at the Market Fields at the end of March.

Cork City's Eva Mangan goes past Peamount United's Jessica Fitzgerald. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Cork City's Eva Mangan goes past Peamount United's Jessica Fitzgerald. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

City clearly took confidence from this as they forced the first chance of the game, and this ended with Niamh Reid Burke stopping Lauren Singleton’s shot at the St Anne’s End. This acted as a shock to the system for Peamount, who went up to the pitch and a cross from Lauryn O’Callaghan was headed wide by Mooney.

City weren’t fazed and they broke, and that ended with Singleton shooting wide after a run down the left wing.

Peamount settled into a period of possession at this point, with City congesting themselves with eight players behind the ball. The Peas were forced to go long and their first shot, from Sadbh Doyle, rattled the crossbar. They then pushed the ball wide and the low ball across the box was tapped in by Mooney.

As City gathered themselves and tried to refocus, Doyle found Mooney inside the box and she kneed the ball from close range.

Peamount went two goals in front with just four minutes separating both of Mooney’s strikes. City immediately pushed up and Laura Shine forced an excellent save from Reid Burke. They also won a corner and Eva Mangan managed to pick out Shine, but she couldn’t keep her shot down and the ball went out for a goal-kick.

A slow second half was brought to life by Chloe Atkinson winning City a free. Mangan swung it in and it was cleared to Heidi Mackin, who passed to Walsh. Her shot beat everyone inside a chaotic era and trickled in, making it 2-1.

City had a flurry of opportunities late on, and Peamount held their ground to get the three points.

CITY: Hannah Walsh; Danielle Burke, Eva Mangan, Shaunagh McCarthy, Aoibhin Donnelly, Laura Shine, Heidi Mackin, Jesse Mendez, Niamh Cotter, Anna Costello, Laura Singleton.

Subs: Christina Dring for Singleton (63), Lauren Walsh for Costello (63), Alix Mendez for Burke (72), Chloe Atkinson for Cotter (72), Faye Ahern for Shine (90).

PEAMOUNT: Niamh Reid Burke; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Dora Gorman, Chloe Moloney, Rebecca Watkins, Sadbh Doyle, Tara O’Hanlon, Jess Fitzgerald, Karen Duggan, Avril Brierley, Kate Mooney.

Subs: Erin McLaughlin for Brierley (72), Carla McManus for Mooney (73), Ellen Dolan for Moloney (83), Freya Healy for McManus (89). 

Referee: Ian O’Keeffe

More in this section

Pep Guardiola The Longshot: City form to give them edge tonight against Pep's old side
Cork minors power into All-Ireland camogie semi with strong display against Galway Cork minors power into All-Ireland camogie semi with strong display against Galway
Cork ladies footballers defeat Limerick in U16 B decider at Mallow Cork ladies footballers defeat Limerick in U16 B decider at Mallow
cork soccer
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Capodanno and Mark Walsh on the way to winning the the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Steeplechase at Punchestown last year. He is our choice to win the National at Aintree tomorrow. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Healy Racing</span></p>

The Longshot: Capodanno can be a National hero over big fences

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more