RedFM Hurling League: Douglas strike late to secure a draw with Blackrock

Stephen Moylan cancelled out Kevin O'Keefe's point in the dying minutes
Douglas' Stephen Moylan in action against Blackrock. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Jack McKay

Douglas 1-15 Blackrock 0-18

BOTH Douglas and Blackrock continued their RedFM Division 1 Hurling League unbeaten runs, as the hosts clawed back to draw with a strong Rockies side.

Blackrock kicked off the scoring from an early a free, as Kevin O’Keefe got his first of seven scores. Douglas responded immediately, with Eoin Dolan netting an excellent goal inside four minutes, leaving Cork panellist Gavin Connolly with no chance. 

For the next few minutes, Douglas piled on the pressure, as the Rockies struggled defensively, but crucially only conceded two points from play.

Blackrock finally got themselves into the game around the 12-minute mark, punishing a Douglas side who had failed to convert several promising chances in the early stages. Scores from play arrived from Tadhg Deasy, Robbie Cotter, and Kevin O’Keefe, which closed the gap to one point.

Andy O’Connell picked up a score from play for the hosts, but it was the Rockies who took control, scoring five unanswered from play, including a well-worked score from Ciaran Cormack.

Blackrock finished the half strongly, leading 0-11 to 1-4 at the break. 

Douglas returned to the second 30 with work to do and opened their account with a converted 65. Blackrock responded with three scores, taking their advantage to six points.

Needing an answer, an unlikely hero emerged for the hosts, as goalkeeper Donal Maher scored an excellent point from well inside his own 45-yard line. Mark O’Connor followed up with a score of his own, reducing the deficit to four.

Things finally came good for Douglas with around 12 minutes to go. The hosts battled back, scoring five points without reply, levelling the game with just two minutes on the clock.

Kevin O’Keefe scored what looked to be the winner at the death, but the hosts pressed on and found a very late equaliser through Stevie Moylan, who had done well throughout the game.

In the end, the score line was certainly a fair reflection, a result that neither side could be too displeased with.

Douglas will make the trip north to face Na Piarsaigh, while Blackrock are back in action at home against Sarsfields in two weeks.

Scorers for Douglas: B Turnbull 0-5 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), E Dolan 1-1, A O’Connell 0-3, M O’Connor, B O’Connor 0-2 each, D Maher, S Moylan 0-1 each.

Blackrock: K O’Keefe 0-7 (0-3 f), T Deasy, R Cotter 0-3 each, M O’Halloran 0-2, C Cormack, S O’Keefe, M O’Keefe 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: D Maher; D Murphy, B O’Neill, S O’Donoghue; E Cadogan, M Harrington, K McSweeney; C Kingston, S Moylan; M O’Connor, B Turnbull, B O’Connor; E Dolan, D O’Mahoney, A O’Connell.

Subs: C Baldwin for S O’Donoghue (38), C O’Donovan for E Dolan (45).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; R Laide, E Smith, O McAdoo; A Murphy, C Cormack, J Cashman; K O’Keefe, D O’Farrell; M O’Keefe, T Deasy, S O’Keefe; I O’Keefe, M O’Halloran, R Cotter.

Sub: R Sweeney for I O’Keefe (49).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).

