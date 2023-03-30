Bantry Bay make history winning the Bank of Ireland Boys’ Munster Club Cup for the first time defeating Carrigaline-Dolphin

Bantry Bay 19

Carrigaline-Dolphin 17

BANTRY BAY made history as they won the Bank of Ireland Boys’ Munster Club Cup for the first time as they defeated Carrigaline-Dolphin with a last gasp try in Sunday’s nail-biting decider at Musgrave Park.

This is also Bantry Bay’s third Munster title as they won the Munster U18 Plate last year and the Munster U16 Development Plate in 2019.

With the scoreline reading 14-10 in Bantry Bay’s favour, Dolphin took the lead when the ball was spread out to Daire O’Callaghan for a try, following a series of forward drives following a lineout in the West Cork side’s 22.

O’Callaghan converted from a difficult angle.

Bantry Bay promptly had Carrigaline-Dolphin pinned back and the decisive score came when the West Cork side were awarded a five-metre penalty, from which they opted for a quick tap and Jerome O’Sullivan barged over in the corner.

L-R: Fionn Barry (Bantry Bay) John Moynihan (MAR) Richie Heaslip (Carrigaline-Dolphin)(No's 1&2)

Dylan Hicks failed to convert with the last kick of the game, as the final whistle was greeted with jubilant scenes by the Bantry Bay supporters.

On a day which suited open running rugby, the West Cork side made some bursts out of defence, while Carrigaline-Dolphin looked to keep things tight.

With the wind at their backs for the opening half, Bantry Bay were presented with the first scoring opportunity, when they were awarded a penalty inside the Carrigaline-Dolphin ten-metre line.

They opted for the points, but Hicks’ shot from a difficult angle was off target.

Carrigaline-Dolphin began to turn the screw and they were awarded a penalty in the middle of the park, which they opted to run.

They opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Chris Callinan dived over in the corner following a ruck on the Bantry Bay five-metre line. O’Callaghan’s conversion attempt from a difficult angle sailed across the face of the posts and wide.

Bantry Bay promptly had Carrigaline-Dolphin on the back foot and they opened their account three minutes later when Joey O’Sullivan barged over following a ruck short of the Carrigaline-Dolphin line.

Hicks converted to put his side in the driving seat.

Carrigaline-Dolphin began to hold the upper hand in the forward exchanges as Daniel Coleman was dominating the lineouts and Thomas O’Donovan began to present the West Cork side with problems in the loose.

They also began to bring their backline into play as Fionn Herlihy and Luke Lenehan embarked on bursts out of defence, but Bantry Bay’s defence held firm as Joey O'Sullivan was putting in some big hits in the middle of the park.

The West Cork side were back on the socresheet in the 27th minute, when Michael O’Donovan scored a try from a five-metre penalty, from which they opted for a quick tap and Hicks converted.

Bad handling was proving to be costly for the West Cork side as they were to be denied a third try from a burst started by Michael O’Donovan outside his own 22.

This left the half-time scoreline reading 14-5 in favour of Bantry Bay.

Bantry Bay receiving the Cup (No 3)

Carrigaline-Dolphin upped the ante after the interval and they moved within touching distance of the West Cork side with a try in the corner by Ciaran O'Dubhgain, following a ruck on the Bantry Bay five-metre line within three minutes of the restart.

O'Callaghan’s conversion attempt drifted narrowly wide of the posts.

Carrigaline-Dolphin continued to have Bantry Bay camped deep inside their own 22 for most of the third quarter, but Oran Wiseman pulled off some robust tackles for the Wes Cork side.

Bantry Bay’s Stephen O’Donoghue, Ben Clancy and Bryan Tooher were proving to be a handful in the loose before the scene was set for a dramatic finale.

Scorers for Bantry Bay: Joey O’Sullivan, Michael O’Donovan Jerome O’Shea tries; Dylan Hicks 2 cons.

Carrigaline-Dolphin: Daire O’Callaghan try, con; Chris Callinan, Ciaran O'Duhbgain tries.

Bantry Bay: Oran Wiseman; Eli Reynolds, Joey O’Sullivan, Michael O'Donovan, Darragh O’Brien; Dylan Hicks, Stephen O’Donovan; Padraig O’Sullivan, Ben Clancy, Bryan Tooher; Tadgh O’Sullivan, Ciaran O’Sullivan; Stephen O’Donoghue, Cameron Murnane, Fionn Barry.

Replacements: Odhran Somers, Jerome O’Shea, Dean Cotter, Sean O’Shea, Finbarr O’Driscoll, Conor Bignell, Alex Nel.

Carrigaline-Dolphin: Daire O’Callaghan; Ciaran O Dubhgain, Fionn Herlihy, Luke Lenehan, Ben Cashman; Darragh Buckley, Chris Callinan; Darragh O’Regan, Charlie Whitford, Thomas O’Donovan; Daniel Coleman, David Curtin; Dylan Callaghan, Oscar O Suilleabhain, Richie Heaslip.

Replacements: Ben O’Meara, Michael Collins-Powell, Oran O’Mahony, Jack Kelleher, Oscar O Suilleabhain, Shane O’Neill, Barry Kelliher, Conor O’Farrell.

Referee: John Moynihan (MAR).