Scoil Mhuire in search of All-Ireland schoolgirls hockey glory

Tomorrow sees Scoil Mhuire College, Cork, start their Kate Russell All-Ireland championship campaign.

The Cork school recently won the So-Hockey Munster Schoolgirls Senior Hockey Cup for the first time since 1975 and now they have the opportunity to represent the province in the All-Ireland series.

They won’t have too far to travel as the two-day tournament kicks off tomorrow morning at Harlequin Park, where all the matches will be held.

They are first into action at 9.30am when they face The Royal School from Armagh, in what will be a tough game for the Cork side.

Scoil Mhuire's Emily Nolan and Amy Noonan tackling Regina Mundi's Eabha Curran in the Munster final. Picture: Denis Boyle

Their second game is at 12.30pm against Kilkenny College, before they face Salerno Secondary School on Friday morning at 11am.

They also play in the last game of the tournament, against Wesley College, at 3.30pm on Friday and hopefully, they will still be in contention for honours at this stage.

Cork schools haven’t enjoyed much success in this competition in recent times and the last time the All-Ireland trophy was in the Rebel county was 2006, when Mount Mercy were the winners.

Crescent Comprehensive from Limerick were the most recent Munster winners in 2019 and before that 2015, so it’s a tall order for the Cork side, even with home advantage.

But they certainly won’t fear any side and in the likes of Susie Nolan, Ruby Walsh, Isabelle Martin, and Amy Noonan, to name a few, have a strong panel.

It should be two great days of hockey at Harlequin Park and coach, David Egner will have them well prepared for the tournament. and it certainly won’t be for lack of preparation if they don’t come out on top.

Fixtures

Thursday, March 23

Scoil Mhuire College v The Royal School, Armagh, 9.30am. Wesley College v Salerno Secondary School, 11am. Kilkenny College v Scoil Mhuire, 12.30pm. Salerno Secondary School v The Royal School, 2pm. Kilkenny College v Wesley College, 3.30pm.

Friday, March 24

Kilkenny College v The Royal School, 9.30am. Scoil Mhuire v Salerno Secondary School, 11am. The Royal School v Wesley College, 2pm. Wesley College v Scoil Mhuire, 3.30pm.