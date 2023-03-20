Top 10 Cheltenham 2023 moments: From Cork jockey's brilliance to Honeysuckle's comeback

1. Constitution Hill: A simply majestic round of slick aggressive hurdling and he made a triple Grade One winner this season in State Man look decidedly ordinary. I'd stick to hurdling and try to win four in a row. Achievable if he stays sound.

2. Galopin Des Champs: His trainer never had stamina doubts suggesting in February he'd even get four miles. Who are we mere mortals to question the greatest hunt trainer of all time? A brilliant display in a race for the ages.

3. Honeysuckley's obituary had been written after losing her unbeaten record. But she showed her courage class and consistency in a power-packed victory sparking hugely jubilant and poignant scenes for Henry and Heather De Bromhead.

4. The opening day double for the gifted Lombardstown pilot Michael O'Sullivan. He gave a tactical masterclass on Marine Nationale in the Supreme Novices Hurdle and was equally brilliant in the Boodles on Jazzy Matty in a finish of fine margins.

Marine Nationale and Michael O'Sullivan (yellow) chase down Facile Vega and Paul Townend (inside) to win the Sky Bet Supreme Novice Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

5. Dream To Share's bumper victory saw most of Dungarvan and Colligan converge on the parade ring after a textbook ride from the best amateur jockey in these islands, young John Gleeson, for new owner JP McManus. Trained by octogenarian John Kiely, the man known locally as 'The Kid'.

6. Energumene proved form is temporary and class is permanent with a return to his brilliant best under Paul Townend in the Champion Chase.

7. Darragh O'Keeffe and Brian Hayes lost their maiden status at the festival. Both are exceedingly popular in the weigh room and were rewarded for their perseverance and determination which seems embedded in their DNA.

8. Impaire Et Passe on Wednesday in the Ballymore had super-star written all over him. He looks a horse blessed with stamina and speed and his scintillating Naas victory before Christmas had to be seen to be believed.

He could develop into a Champion Hurdle horse but would be a mouthwatering chasing prospect.

9. The Real Whacker had the most colourful connections all week sporting the distinctive red and white. He gave an exhibition of bold accurate jumping out in front under Sam Twiston Davies but you had to feel for runner-up Gerri Colombe and Jockey Jordan Gainford who'd have got up in another stride in the best finish of the week.

10. The roar on day one when heavily supported favourite Galliard Du Mesnil got up in the final 150 yards to reel in the flattering Chemical Energy Both benefited from the fall of longtime leader Mahler Mission who looked a likely winner. The noise as Patrick Mullins hit the front registered on the Richter scale and sent punters into frenzied overdrive as bookmakers were left frustrated plucking readies out of their satchels to fortuitous punters.