Fermoy beat Bishopstown away in the RedFM Hurling League

Bishopstown 0-18 Fermoy 4-9

THREE first-half goals against the wind proved crucial as Fermoy defeated Bishopstown in the RedFM Division 2 hurling league encounter at Bishopstown

For Fermoy, Jake Carr was accurate from placed balls, while the likes of Peter Murphy, Shane Aherne and David O’Callaghan were also to the fore.

Thomas Murray and Conor Hegarty played well for the Town, but Hegarty’s withdrawal in the second half due to an injury was a blow.

The Premier Senior team, aided by the wind, hit the first three points through two Hegarty frees and a Mark McStay effort, before the Avondhu outfit struck for their first goal, O’Callaghan did very well to win the ball and gave a gorgeous pass to Murphy, and the latter finished expertly from close range.

The teams exchanged points until the winners raised a second green flag courtesy of O’Callaghan.

Murray found the target twice in a minute for the city side, before a lively Fermoy opened up their opponents' defence and scored a third goal, as Town goalkeeper Cathal Fitzpatrick was unable to deal with James Molloy’s effort.

That left it 3-1 to 0-6 after 17 minutes.

Fermoy, who apply their trade in the senior A grade, raised three consecutive white flags, until the beaten team replied with four unanswered points, 3-4 to 0-10.

Carr sent over a beauty on the stroke of half-time, as his team led by four points at the break.

Fermoy continued to play well into the new half and were ahead 3-7 to 0-12 before they added a fourth goal, which was ultimately a crucial one.

Fermoy carved up the rearguard and O’Callaghan buried the ball into the net.

They kept the Town at arms-length and led 4-8 to 0-16 with seven minutes remaining.

The teams swapped points and even though Murray converted a late free to leave just three points between the teams, a goal that was required for the city side wasn’t forthcoming.

Fermoy deservedly claimed the Division 2 spoils.

Bishopstown's Thomas Murray was their leading light in the loss to Fermoy. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Scorers for Bishopstown: T Murray 0-8 (0-3 f), C Hegarty 0-6 (0-5 f), C Fitzpatrick (f), M McStay 0-2 each.

Fermoy: J Carr 0-6 (0-4 f), D O’Callaghan 2-0, J Molloy, P Murphy 1-0 each, S Aherne 0-2, M Brennan 0-1.

BISHOPSTOWN: C Fitzpatrick; G Murphy, B Murray, C Hegarty; D Lester, D Murray, D Daly; S Murphy Snr, D Driscoll; L O’Driscoll, C Hegarty, N O’Hora; M McStay, T Murray, J Scally.

Subs: R Foley for J Scally (28, inj), B Murphy for D Daly, B Donovan for C Fitzpatrick (both h-t), L Lordan for C Hegarty (45, inj).

FERMOY: S Coughlan; G Lardner, S Shanahan, E Clancy; L Ahern, A Creed, P Murphy; P De Róiste, M Brennan; D Lardner, T Clancy, J Molloy; J Carr, S Aherne, D O’Callaghan.

Subs: G O’Callaghan for D Lardner (43), K Fitzpatrick for T Clancy (49), J Hutchings for J Molloy, C Condon for E Clancy (both 57).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).