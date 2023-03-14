St Colman's College capture the O'Callaghan Cup with a big win over Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh

St Colman’s College Fermoy 1-24

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh 1-10

VICTORY for St Colman’s College in the O’Callaghan Cup (Cork PPS SAHC final) at MTU today, as they bridged a 12-year gap since their last success in this competition.

Following their disappointing exit to CBS Thurles in the quarter-final of the Dr Harty Cup, they were deserving winners on this occasion. Nine different scorers contributed, with the dead-ball striking of Jamie Magner (0-11 overall) significant.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh did put it up to the Fermoy school when they reduced the deficit to five points midway through the second-half, but St Colman’s pressed on the accelerator once more to reel off the final nine points unanswered.

The winners showed their resolve straight from the off when leader and captain Michael O’Driscoll pointed from the first piece of action.

And when Brendan Lehane had the sliotar in the net following good approach play from Ryan Murray and Seán O’Donoghue, they were 1-1 up after a couple of minutes.

St. Colman's with the Cup after their win.

Ciarán Mac Uidhir burst forward to open the scoring for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh, and a couple of frees from Ross Ó Suilleabháin left them trailing 1-5 to 0-3 after quarter of an hour.

Despite playing into a cross wind, St Colman’s kept the momentum going to stretch the gap to eight points.

The endeavour of Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh was rewarded with three quick-fire points from play courtesy of Lucas Ó Siocháin, Ross Ó Suilleabháin and DJ Ó Cofaigh, the game now a five point margin.

However, some excellent scores from Lehane, wing-back Oisín Fitzgerald and Liam Óg Hegarty left St Colman’s College 1-11 to 0-8 up at the break.

A shower of sleet as the teams returned for the second-half led to slippery conditions.

It didn’t, however, alter the supremacy of the north Cork side with Magner splitting the posts three times from placed balls, while there was a point from play from Seán O’Donoghue to extend their advantage to 1-15 to 0-10.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh responded when a shot from Seán Pól Cuc was repelled by ‘keeper Shane Coughlan, but Ó Cofaigh hit the rebound to the net at the three-quarter mark.

St Colman’s didn’t panic. Not alone did they raise the next nine white flags from six different scorers - including one from substitute Roan O’Riordan who registered with his first touch but had to go off injured a few minutes later - they also profited from solid defending.

Micheal O Siochain and Ciaran Mac Uidhir, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG, Jamie Magner, St. Colman's.

Scorers for St Colman’s College: J Magner (0-11, 0-7 frees), B Lehane (1-2), M O’Driscoll (0-3), L Foley and L Óg Hegarty (0-2 each), R O’Connell, O Fitzgerald, S O’Donoghue and R O’Riordan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh: R Ó Suilleabháin (0-6, 0-5 frees), DJ Ó Cofaigh (1-1), E Ó Suilleabháin, C Mac Uidhir and L Ó Siocháin (0-1 each).

St Colman’s College: S Coughlan (Fermoy); G O’Brien (St Catherine’s), D Cashman (Bride Rovers), D Barry (Bride Rovers); O Fitzgerald (St Catherine’s), F O’Connell (St Catherine’s), C Hazelwood (Bride Rovers); R Murray (Watergrasshill), R O’Connell (Bride Rovers); L Foley (Watergrasshill), B Lehane (Watergrasshill), M O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill, Capt); S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s), J Magner (Killavullen), L Óg Hegarty (Kilworth).

Subs: C O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for R Murray (half-time), R O’Riordan (Kilworth) for S O’Donoghue (47), E Flynn (Ballygiblin) for R O’Riordan (52 inj), J Ahern (Bride Rovers) for L Foley (55), R O’Callaghan (Bride Rovers) for L Óg Hegarty (57).

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh: J Ó Gabhláin (Glen Rovers); P Hosford (Na Piarsaigh), S Ó Scannláin (Na Piarsaigh, Capt), K Ó Gealbháin (Na Piarsaigh); E Ó Suilleabháin (Glen Rovers), C Mac Uidhir (Glen Rovers), L Ó Maoileoin (Mayfield); L Ó Síocháin (Na Piarsaigh), J Ó hÉigeartaigh (Whitechurch); M Ó Síocháin (Na Piarsaigh), R O’Suilleabháin (Na Piarsaigh), C Ó Riagáin (Sarsfields); DJ Ó Cofaigh (Na Piarsaigh), J Ó Ciarubháin (Glen Rovers), S P Cúc (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: E Ó Cróinín (Na Piarsaigh) for K Ó Gealbháin (45), J Ó Suilleabháin (Na Piarsaigh) for S P Cúc (55 inj).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).