Cork's Liam Burke becomes oldest winning jockey in Irish racing history on Teuchters Glory

CORK trainer and jockey Liam Burke created history at age 66, breaking his 12,723-day sequence since his last win.

In what is a huge week for his son Johnny Burke riding at the Cheltenham Festival, Liam stole the show on Sunday at Limerick.

He landed the concluding winners bumper aboard Teuchters Glory who he also trains, scoring by five lengths from Gordon Elliot’s Lucky Lyreen.

In the process, Burke became the oldest winning jockey in Irish racing history. To put the achievement in context Jamie Codd who partnered the runner-up was only six when Liam rode his last winner in 1988.

All the other jockeys in Sunday’s bumper bar Jamie Codd and Liam Burke weren’t even born back then.

Burke, who was out of action for years with his knees, eventually got both of them done and started riding out again before eventually returning to the saddle in Sligo two years ago.

His last victory prior to Sunday was in May of 1988 at Killarney aboard Take Beating who won the Crohane Millennium Handicap Hurdle a length from Sandymount and was partnered by Kevin O’Brien. His mount carried 10-4 that day in Killarney and was returning off a 200-day absence.

As a trainer, he has always had the gift of bringing horses back off prolonged breaks and that patient trait was very evident with Sunday’s winner Teuchters Glory, who had reappeared in Punchestown in November off a 773-day absence to finish third under Burke to a pair of Gordon Elliot horses.

Teuchters Glory, who won a bumper in Galway in 2020 on his debut, hasn’t been easy to train but has shown lots of ability in a couple of maiden hurdles recently, particularly in Naas finishing third to a smart pair of Jimmy Mangan and Mouse Morris. That form was advertised subsequently by a win for the Naas runner-up Franciscan Rock in Thurles.

Liam Burke pictured pushing out and winning aboard Teuchters Glory, which he also trains. Picture: Healy Racing

Teuchters Glory is a half-brother to a smart Mare Glan who won two bumpers for Gordon Elliot and also won twice over hurdles. Teuchters Glory cost €58,000 at the 2019 Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale, she had a preference for good ground and that suggests we might see Teuchters Glory back at Galway in the summer at a venue that launched his career.

GLORY DAYS

Burke has enjoyed tremendous success as a trainer with My Murphy landing a Thyestes Chase and Sir Frederick winning the 2007 Galway plate.

His son Johnny rode his first Cheltenham winner last year aboard Love Envoi in the Mares Novice Hurdle and he’s due to ride her again on the opening day in the Mares Hurdle against Honeysuckle and company.

Burke will always be associated for his link with the ever-popular Fairhill butcher Jerry Nolan who sadly passed away in December of 2021. Jerry would have relished today’s memorable victory ahead of a massive week in National Hunt racing.