Local lad Darragh Allen enjoys a great day at Kilworth Point to Point meeting

THERE was free admission for all at Sunday’s well-attended Kilworth & Araglen Harriers point-to-point meeting which took place on a new right-handed circuit at Knocknaohill on the outskirts of Kilworth village.

Darragh Allen, who hails just three miles away from the course in Araglen, experienced a terrific afternoon in front of his home crowd by partnering a three-timer and the 28-year-old recorded his middle success aboard his elder brother Sean Allen’s maiden Prophet’s Corner (5/2) in the winners of three.

The recent Nenagh runner-up Prophet’s Corner was bounced out in front and he held an unassailable advantage throughout.

Prophet’s Corner was well in command from the second last of the 15 obstacles as he maintained a blistering tempo to account for Inchidaly Robin by 16 lengths, returning to a rapturous reception in the process.

“He’s a horse that has run well on his two starts to date and he sort of got caught in no man’s land at Nenagh the last day when he finished second to Golden De Coeur,“ said owner/handler Sean Allen, who trains just five kilometres away from the course in Ballinmadock, of the Westerner-sired Prophet’s Corner.

“Soft ground makes a big difference to him and he will now go for a winners race.“

The locals had further cause for celebration in the closing five-year-old and upwards adjacent hunts maiden as Macroney, Kilworth-based handler Stevie O’Donoghue supplied Allen with the final leg of his three-timer courtesy of Dripsey Moon (9/4 – 7/4), much to the dismay of the 14 bookmakers present.

The recent Knockanard runner-up Dripsey Moon disputed the running throughout and he stayed on determinedly in the closing stages to account for promising newcomer Rushmount by a length.

“He had a great run the last day in Knockanard and he will go for a winners race now, provided that he’s not sold,“ remarked dairy-farmer O’Donoghue of Dripsey Moon, the very first horse owned by his fiancée Sharon Kelly from Kinsale.

Allen meanwhile recorded his initial success aboard the Pat Crowley-trained newcomer Fiveafterfour (9/2) in the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden, the race that attracted the biggest field of the afternoon in 13 starters.

Fiveafterfour was bounced out smartly in front and she made all the running to beat the seasonal debutant Lorna Yeats by an increasing eight lengths.

“She’s a mare that’s very tough and gallops. It was always the plan to jump off in front,“ confessed Ballinamult based handler Crowley of Fiveafterfour, who was purchased by her Dungarvan-based joint-owner Austin Curran as a foal.

Curran incidentally shares the Flemensfirth-sired Fiveafterfour with Crowley’s wife Hazel.

Conna native Johnny Barry limbered up for his mount on Mahler Mission in tomorrow’s National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham by landing the five and six-year-old geldings’ maiden aboard the Alan Ahern-trained Flemensface (4/1 – 6/4).

The six-year-old Flemensface, who was lying a close second when falling two out on his comeback run at Oldtown last month, was left in front at the third last and he drew clear on the incline to the final fence to see off Dusautior by six lengths.

“He’s a good tough horse that a staying chaser in the making and he likes soft ground,“ said Ahern of Flemensface, whom he bought as a foal.

The Harley Dunne-owned/trained/ridden newcomer Finn Lough (3/1), a graduate of last year’s Fairyhouse May sale, was lying a close third when left in front at the second-last in the four-year-old maiden and the winning son of Milan duly returned with six lengths to spare over the only other finisher Whatchagotder.

Meanwhile, the ex Willie Mullins inmate Vis La Toi (3/1 – 5/2) justified the lengthy trek from handler Ian Donoghue’s base on the Dublin/Meath border by bravely coming a second time with Alex Harvey to lead at the last in the open to thwart Turlough O’Connor’s mount Dashing Perk by four lengths.

It’s possible that Vis La Toi could now be aimed at a Fairyhouse hunters chase over Easter.

Next Sunday, the annual Liscarroll meeting takes place at Knockardbane (2pm start).