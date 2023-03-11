Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 21:51

Cork City caught in added time in draw away to Sligo Rovers

As they had against Shamrock Rovers earlier in the week, Colin Healy's side were two goals ahead but couldn't hold on
Cork City's Ruairi Keating scored his second goal in six days in the draw at Sligo Rovers. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Graham Cummins

Sligo Rovers 2 Cork City 2 

FOR the second time this week, Cork City surrendered a two-goal lead after they drew with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday night. 

Jonas Hakkinen and Ruairi Keating goals had seemed to be enough to get all three points but City were unable to hold onto the lead and as they did against Shamrock Rovers, they conceded two late goals with Eanna Clancy scoring with 12 minutes remaining before Max Mata scored a penalty deep in injury time.

City made three changes to the side from their last outing Hakkinen, Ethon Varian and Kevin Custovic came into the team, with Gordon Walker and Cian Baragary dropping to the bench. Aaron Bolger also missed the game, with the midfielder unavailable due to the head injury he sustained late in the game against Shamrock Rovers.

Both sides had early efforts at goal without testing either keeper. City and Sligo were patient in their build-up play but lacked the quality needed in the final third of the pitch.

City took the lead in the 17th through Hakkinen. Matt Healy produced a perfect inswinging corner that Sligo struggled to deal with. The home side twice cleared off the line before Hakkinen was in the right place at the right time to pounce and head home.

The goal created more urgency in Sligo’s play. Rather than going sideways with their passes, they started to go forwards. They weren’t afraid to be more direct in their play. City goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran produced a fantastic save from Mata from close-range, although the referee had blown his whistle seconds earlier for a free-out for City, but neither Corcoran nor Mata knew, and the save would have helped the keeper’s confidence.

City would have been pleased with how the first half went. Although it is 45 minutes that won’t live long in the memory of many, due to the lack of chances created in the half, it was a very professional performance from the Rebel Army. They nullified and frustrated Sligo. City were excellent out of possession. Each player knew their jobs and it was clear to see that they were perfectly implementing the plan that manager Colin Healy had put in place.

The beginning of the second half was reminiscent of the first 45 minutes. There was little action at either end of the pitch which suited City. The home supporters grew impatient with their side and it was the visitors who looked the most likely to score.

City doubled their advantage through Keating. The City striker hadn’t been involved much in the game up to that point but produced a moment of brilliance with his goal. The ball was played into Keating at the edge of the Sligo box before the former Galway United striker turned quickly to get his shot off which went in off the inside of McNicholas’ post. 

It was a wonderful strike by Keating and one which saw him go level on four goals at the top of the league’s goalscoring charts.

Sligo were back in the contest when Clancy beautifully volleyed home from a Sligo corner to give Corcoran little chance in the City goal.

The drama wasn’t finished there as Sligo were awarded a penalty in injury time and Mata coolly stepped up to send Corocran the wrong way.

SLIGO: McNicholas; Brannefalk, Clancy, Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Hartmann, Radosavljevic (Vastsuk 70), Bolger (Barlow 46), Browning, Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald 70); Mata.

CITY: Corcoran; Custovic, Gilchrist, Hakkinen, Honohan; Varian, Crowley (Winbo 55), Coleman, Healy (O’Brien-Whitmarsh 82), Krezic (Bargaray 46); Keating (Owolabi 70).

Referee: A Hunter

