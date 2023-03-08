Weigh Inn edge seven-goal thriller over Telus in Business League

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Telus International 3 The Weigh Inn Dripsey 4

AFTER 14 matches without a win, The Weigh Inn registered their first victory following a best-of-seven cracker with Telus International at the GACA Grounds.

Cormac Keane (2), Jamie Torpey and Jordan Jones scored four for Dripsey for the first time this season with Telus’ top marksman Callan Dempsey adding to his growing reputation with two and Jack Murphy, one.

Andy Sull’s Hair 4 Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 0

The race for the title continues to intrigue as ASH raised the stakes once again by going a point clear with a match in hand after accounting for Carrigaline Town for the second time this season.

Top scorer Scott McCarthy opened the scoring in the 14th minute by lobbing the keeper from just inside the visitors' half before adding a second 15 minutes later. McCarthy completed his hat-trick with a third in the 38th minute and set up his namesake Nathan McCarthy to complete the scoring in the 55th minute.

Trend Micro 3 SCS Crookstown Utd 5

Former Cork City youth star Tomás Collins was the difference between the teams at Mayfield Pk. as he scored twice on his debut with the teams evenly poised midways through the second half. Full-back Eoin Keane stole forward to give United a second-minute lead only for Raphaël Barreiro to equalise.

Martin O’Sullivan edged Crookstown ahead again before Guillerme Bittencourt levelled in the 41st minute. O’Sullivan popped once again to give the visitors the lead which was once again cancelled out by Barreiro.

When an injection of class was required up popped Collins to twice make runs up the left and finish with assurance.

Suro Cars 1 The Glue Pot Passage 0

Suro moved beyond the 20-point mark in 10th after a solitary goal win at Mayfield Community School last Friday night. Following an uneventful opening 45, the deadlock was finally broken early in the second half by Joe Cullagh who latched onto a Dylan ‘Nigel’ O’Sullivan long ball to lift the ball over the advancing keeper. Colm Daly was denied a second by an incredible goal-line clearance.

The commanding defence held out to secure only their second clean sheet of the season. Daly, Mark Hurley and Ciarán O’Reagan impressed for the winners.

Curry House Hungry Tigers 1 Longboats 6

Longboats put their surprise defeat to The Glue Pot firmly behind them by notching up a 12th win in the campaign courtesy of a hat-trick from Ray Murphy and two from Sean Nagle and one from Liam Cashman. Chun Cheung netted his first competitive goal for the Tigers.

HBC Redemption Rovers 2 Arc Rovers 3

Title-chasing Arc went one down to a screamer from Stuart McSweeney only to go 2-1 ahead before the breakthrough Greg Harrington and Dean Cummins. Conor Ryan increased Rovers’ lead early in the second half but Ciarán Murphy pulled one back for the battling visitors with ten minutes remaining. Best for Rovers were Patyk Bak, Gavin O’Keeffe and Shane Deeney.

Cork Hospitals 3 Co Council 1

Cork Hospitals’ recent run of good form resulted in a 3-1 win over Co Council at the Farm last Sunday afternoon. After Dave Mullins put the hosts one-up, Rob Susek equalised for the visitors in the 32nd minute.

Further goals from Red Geaney and Jamie O’Neill confirmed Hospitals’ second-half dominance with Council keeper Darren Kelly responsible for not extending the host’s margin of victory with a number of fine saves. The evergreen Matt Tiffany and Abukar Abdikarim were outstanding for the winners.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Brew Boys Utd 1 Doolan’s Cow 6

Doolan’s relentless charge towards a hat-trick of title successes continued to gain momentum after goals from Dylan O’ Donoghue (3) and Jamie Murphy (2) consigned promoted Brew Boys to a fourth league defeat. Gavin Quirke got a consolation back for Anthony Cody’s charges but the result leaves the unbeaten champions five clear of second-placed Jay Bazz.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 6 Absolute Contracting Inch Utd 0

Healy’s were always in command against bottom-of-the-table Inch Utd. who began the match with only nine players. Francis O’Callaghan scored twice along with Shane Murphy, Frank Carlay, Max White and Dan Sweeney.

Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 0 Martin Harvey Solicitors 1

MHS climbed two places to third following a narrow win over Valley Rangers at Conna. James Delaney set up former Tanner Celtic striker Michael Sadik to net the all-important winner. Sadik, Eoin Murphy and Chris O’Sullivan were the stand-out performers for the visitors.

Mooney Cup quarter-final

UCC Utd 3 Jason O’Neill Electrical 1

UCC qualified for a semi-final meeting with First Division joint leaders Andy Sull’s Hair after accounting for JONE at the Farm last Sunday morning.

Walter Messina, Adam Lannon and Eric Montgomery were on target for the home team with the visitor’s reply coming from Jamie Kenney who scrambled the ball in from a Paudie Cotter free-kick.