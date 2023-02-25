Cork in pole position to reach league final after dominant display against Clare

Cork 2-19 Clare 1-10

THE game may not have reached great heights but it’s the second round of the Very Division 1A Camogie League and we weren’t expecting championship form as Cork again made a number of changes to the side that started their opening round against Dublin last weekend.

In came goalkeeper Molly Lynch, Meabh Murphy, Laura Treacy, Hannah Looney at midfield and Izzy Regan, in place of Amy Lee, Aisling Egan, Pam Mackey, Aoife Healy and Katrina Mackey.

A tame opening half with little to excite despite Cork going in with a seven-point lead. Clare played a two-player full-forward line, with one outside and three across the 40. Their attacks were sporadic and Cork were quick and strong in closing them down.

Clare weren’t threatening in the opening quarter as Cork won the majority of possession around the middle of the park, Hannah Looney winning good ball.

Clare started to get a better grip in their half-back line and three pointed frees in a row by Lorna McNamara had the score at eight points to five leading into half time and from Clare’s perspective they would have been happy with that, still in the game and having played against the wind. Molly Lynch had also made a good save on 26 minutes, the first time she was called into action, so Clare were pushing.

But Cork finished strong with a Saoirse McCarthy point from play and three Amy O’Connor frees leaving it 0-12 to 0-5 at half time.

Soft frees contributed to a stop-start first half, overcarrying the focus of referee Justin Heffernan for which a number of frees were awarded to both sides.

Full-forward Orlaith Cahalane pops a pass against Clare. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Izzy O’Regan playing at left half back broke forward for Cork’s’ first score within twenty seconds. Amy O’Connor struck from a 45 before Caoimhe Carmody pointed for Clare but four in a row from Looney, Fiona Keating, Cliona Healy and O’Connor from play left it at 0-6 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter. Keating and O’Connor (f) hit two before three points from the free-taking stick of Lorna McNamara narrowed the gap before Cork accelerated and finished the half strongly.

Again O’Connor on the mark after halftime with two points, one from play. Clare’s Áine O’Loughlin caught a dropping ball, turned fast but struck wide.

A free from McNamara, who got the bulk of Clare’s scores, before Cork effectively put the game to bed. Sorcha McCartan hit a point either side of Clare substitute Jennifer Daly before Clare’s puck-out went astray to Amy O’Connor who ran towards goal and finished to the net, 1-16 to 0-7 on 45 minutes. Sorcha McCartan took over the free-taking duties from O’Connor as Cork used six substitutes.

Áine O’Loughlin goaled on 56 minutes as Clare kept trying only for Cork substitute Kate Wall’s long delivery to defy Clare goalkeeper Doireann Murphy. Caoimhe Carmody and Emma Murphy swapped points for Cork.

The game was ragged with too many frees but it’s another win for Cork and they top the table with Tipperary on six points each, Tipperary defeating Dublin (2-13 to 1-6) with Cork ahead on scoring difference.

Cork are now in a strong position to reach the final.

Elsewhere Galway beat Kilkenny 1-17 to 1-13 meaning Kilkenny will now find it hard to make the final with two defeats from two.

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor 1-8 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), S McCartan 0-4 (0-2 f), K Wall 1-0, F Keating 0-2, S McCarthy, H Looney, I O’Regan, C Healy, E Murphy 0-1 each.

Clare: L McNamara 0-6 (0-5 f), A O’Loughlin 1-0, C Carmody 0-2 (0-1 f), J Daly, C Morey (f) 0-1 each.

CORK: M Lynch; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; I O’Regan, L Treacy, L Hayes; H Looney, S McCarthy; C Sigerson, F Keating, C Healy; A O’Connor (c), O Cahalane, S McCartan.

Subs: E Murphy for C Sigerson and A Healy for C Healy (43), A Smith for O Cahalane and A O’Neill for L Hayes (48), K Wall for A O’Connor (53), C Finn for S McCartan (58).

CLARE: D Murphy; S Daly, C Hehir, C Grogan; L Ryan, N O’Dea, A Ryan; C Carmody, C Kelly; Zi Yan Spillane, C Morey, L Daly; R Foley, A O’Loughlin, L McNamara.

Subs: A Walsh for A Ryan (27), M Scanlon for L Daly (h-t), J Daly for Zi Yan Spillane (43), A Keating for C Carmody (49).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford).