Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 15:50

Cork camogie: Intermediate team make short work of Tipp in league opener

Three first-half goals sent Trevor Coleman's side on their way
Cliona Dooley fires in the third goal against Tipperary. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mary Newman

Cork 4-20 Tipperary 0-2 

CORK made a winning start to their Very Division 2B National Camogie League campaign as they overcame Tipperary in sun-drenched Castle Road on Saturday. 

In all sectors Cork were dominant and as the scoreline indicated they controlled the game all through. They were strong in every line and played with great composure and despite playing minus several of last season’s side that reached the All-Ireland final they were never really troubled.

From the throw-in, Cork were focused and moving the ball well they led 3-6 to 0-2 at the interval and they hit Tipperary a killer blow in a six-minute spell that saw Cork hit three goals. Rose Murphy had the first on 22 minutes to stretch Cork’s three-point advantage to six. 

Ellen Cunneen and Claire Stakelum were on target for Tipperary as they struggled to gain the upper hand on the strong Cork defence. Cork kept the pressure on and a Hayley Ryan point from a sweet ground stroke had six between the sides before Cork continued the goal blitz, Lauren Homan and Cliona Dooley finding the net to give Cork a comfortable 3-6 to 0-2 interval lead.

Full-forward Hayley Ryan on the ball at Castle Road. Picture: Larry Cummins
On the turnover, Cork hit four points without reply and a goal nine minutes in from Lauren Homan gave Tipperary an impossible mountain to climb, all over the pitch Cork won possession and using the ball well they bombarded the Tipperary defence. Cliona O’Leary, Lucy Allen, Hayley Ryan and Leah Hallihane all picked off points as the lead was extended and such was the Cork rearguard's strength that they held Tipperary scoreless for the entire second half.

While the result will please the Cork management they know much stronger challenges await but for now it's two points safely secured and onto round two on March 18 where they will meet last season's All-Ireland champions Galway at home. 

Scorers for Cork: L Homan 2-3 (0-1 f), H Ryan 0-8 (0-4 f), C Dooley 1-2, R Murphy 1-1, C O'Leary 0-3 ( 0-1 f), L Allen, C Keane, L Hallihane 0-1 each.

Tipperary: E Cunneen 0-1 f, C Stakelum 0-1.

CORK: S Beausang; N O’Leary, A Walsh, A Barrett; M Ring, A O’Callaghan, A Moloney; R Harty, E Flanagan; R Murphy, L Allen, C O’Leary; L Homan, H Ryan, C Dooley.

Subs: L O’Sullivan for A Walsh (44), L Doyle for M Ring (44), A Cashman for E Flanagan (48), O Mullins for H Ryan (48), T McCarthy for L Allen (50), C Golden for R Harty(50), C Keane for C O’ Leary (51), L Hallihane for A O’Callaghan.

TIPPERARY: A Butler; E Murphy, R Maher, N Murray; L Cahill, C Walsh, C Ryan; C Horgan, A Callanan; C Shanahan, C Stakelum, C McKeogh; E Myles, R O’ Dwyer, E Cunneen.

Subs: K Fitzgerald for E Murphy (22), E Butler for A Callanan (40), L Leenane for E Myles (40), A Sheedy for C Ryan (45), E Fogarty for C Walsh (45), A Greed for N Murray (50), E D’Arcy for C Shanahan (50).

Referee: Karol Collins (Galway).

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more