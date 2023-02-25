Cork GAA double up hurling and football games with a great cause for Cancer Support

THE decision of Cork GAA to link up with Cork ARC Cancer Support House and help raise much-needed funds at the double-header involving the county’s hurlers and footballers at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow is a most welcome initiative.

A special ticket costing €107 will entitle the holder to join the gathering on the Premium Level of the South Stand at Páirc Ui Chaoimh, availing of assigned seating, lunch and a complimentary drink for the two games.

The hurlers are first up against Westmeath at 1.45pm as Pat Ryan’s charges gather momentum for a place in the semi-finals of the league and that’s followed by the footballers’ encounter with Limerick at 3.45pm.

With the support of county sponsors, Sports Direct, the players will wear a special one-off jersey that hosts the Cork ARC Cancer Support House logo in a pride of place in the hope of spreading the charity’s core message to GAA fans — ‘no matter what stage of the cancer journey you are on, our message is simple-you are not alone’.

There’s hardly a family in the country, never mind locally, that hasn’t been touched by cancer and former Cork minor football manager Brian Herlihy from the Dohenys club and current liaison officer with the Cork seniors, shared his own experience with the charity at the announcement of the one-off fund-raising event.

“I was fortunate to walk into Cork ARC three years after I had completed eight months of treatment for cancer,” he said.

“The team there were instrumental in enabling my wife and I to navigate through the various challenges cancer and the treatment brought and assisted me in regaining a sense of purpose and hope in my life.

“Unfortunately, we are all aware of people who are experiencing significant health challenges at present, and hopefully this unique event will assist in improving awareness of the services provided by Cork ARC.

“The GAA community consistently goes above and beyond in supporting such causes and I am privileged to be on both sides of this connection between Cork GAA and Cork ARC Cancer Support House.”

Brian Herlihy with Seán O'Donoghue and Ian Maguire. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Herlhy is widely known in football around the county, his involvement including being a selector with MTU Cork’s Sigerson Cup team. His son Fionn won an All-Ireland U20 medal in 2019, played a big part in UCC’s recent Sigerson Cup triumph and is part of John Cleary’s senior squad.

County chairman Marc Sheehan is fully supportive of the initiative.

“We’re partnering with Cork ARC Cancer Support House, a fantastic organisation who’ve supported thousands and thousands of families in times of ill-health. Hopefully, it will be good a day on the pitch and off it for ARC,” he said.

“I’d say there hasn’t been a family affected by cancer, and organisations like ARC play a huge support for families with treatment, surgery, and support in their recovery in what is a very traumatic part in people’s lives and their families, as well.

We’re delighted to support such a worthy cause. The GAA has roots everywhere and supports everybody in all circumstances.”

Cork footballer Ian Maguire and hurling captain Sean O’Donoghue lent their support in the promotion of the event with Sheehan appreciative of their assistance.

“The players put so much into their games, their clubs and the county that it’s all-consuming but there’s never a difficulty in asking them to show up for a photo-shoot like this.

“It’s part of a very busy day for them and we’re very grateful to them for making themselves available,” he added.

Maguire commented: “I’m delighted to be part of something like this. It’s a great initiative. Cancer touches everyone really in different ways either directly or indirectly.

“Everyone has their own connections and I have my own personal connections with it so to be in a position to promote Cork ARC House is brilliant. I’m delighted to be involved.

“As players we’re 100% behind this. The GAA is a voluntary organisation deep down and Cork GAA is built around voluntary work so it’s tying it all together.

“Cancer, unfortunately, is part of our community because it touches so many people and any opportunity to help or promote a cause like this is huge. And in the current climate you can’t help people enough."