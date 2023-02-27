Cork ladies team land Irish National Darts title after beating Dublin

MUSKERRY Arms came through impressively to take the Cork Darts Organisation Division 3 title while only conceding just one game in the semi-finals and final played at the River Lane.

The Blarney-based side came through their semi-final with a 3-1 result over Jack Fords while their final opponents Ma Dullea’s marked up the same scoreline against River Lane.

The resulting final then saw the Muskerry Arms come through courtesy of a 3-0 result against the Tower Street-based side with the man of the match award going to long-serving Michael Bevan of the Muskerry Arms.

Three more competitions will be completed tonight as the Premier, First and Second Division trophies will be decided at the Gallows, Joshua Tree and the Local respectively.

Gallows on the Bandon Road is the venue for the premier division semifinals and final with the lineup here as follows: Quinlan’s v Top of the Hill and Groves v Cow at 8.30pm with the final to follow.

Joshua Tree on Blarney Street will play host to the first division semi-finals and final at 8.45 and here its reigning league champions the Gallows 1 facing off against the Gallows 2 with the Local taking on River Lane in the other semi-final with the final to follow.

The Local on Military Hill is the venue for the Second Division semi-finals and final with the line-up here featuring Gallows 3 taking on the Local and the Maple Leaf facing Carrigaline GAA with both semi-finals at 8.45 and the final to follow.

INTER-COUNTY GLORY

The Irish National Darts Organisation held the annual inter-counties championships for both men and ladies over last weekend at the magnificent Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, Meath.

Competition began on Friday night with singles and doubles events being held but it was down to the serious business at 11am on Saturday with the playing of the inter-counties championships, firstly in a round-robin group stage with both the group winners and runners-up going on to the knockout stages of competition.

Both of the Cork teams qualified for the knockout stage on Sunday morning. However the Cork men’s team went down to Limerick on a 7-6 scoreline in their round of 16 but the ladies who were drawn in a section that contained Dublin, Clare and Galway went through after scoring wins over there three-group rivals.

The quarter-finals then saw Cork defeat Cavan followed by a semi-final win over Wexford ladies to then meet up once more with earlier group foes Dublin, who they had defeated 4-2 and in a thriller of a stage final it was the Cork Ladies who triumphed on a 4-3 scoreline to take the INDO ladies inter-counties championship title.