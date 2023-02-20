Cork Darts: William Fouhy honoured for his great displays at the oche

WILLIAM Fouhy, representing Quinlans Bar on the Watercourse Road, has been selected as the Northside and District Sports Star for January, a fitting reward for a top player.

William, whose mother Carmel was a player with Carrig House in Carraig na bhFear and played in the CDO Ladies Leagues for a period, said that when he was younger he used to watch her throw some practice darts to a dart-board in her kitchen. He found that he liked watching the darts stick in the board and he soon discovered that he really liked it when he began to throw regularly himself. It grew from there but he did not play competitive darts at that stage.

William, however, did start playing the game of darts competitively when he was 21 and he signed for the Muskerry Arms darts team who were operating in the Cork Darts Organisation B division at the time.

Fouhy soon started to bring home silverware and as a member of the very successful Muskerry Arms team, he also won many team competitions to add to his many singles and doubles championships that he won.

Among those were the Sean Street Memorial Singles Championship and the Pat Corcoran Memorial Singles Championship and the CDO Charity Shield Open Singles Championship, along with many doubles championships he won with his long term playing partner Brian Kiely.

William has also represented his county in the Irish National Darts Organisation Inter-counties Darts Championships which were played over the weekend just gone and William was once more a vital part of that team.

William always wanted to play for his country and he made that his objective earlier last year as he set out on the qualifying journey playing around the country in points ranking events to gain enough on the ranking ladder that would eventually see him called up to the national squad for the Islands international in Guernsey last month.

Fouhy recalled: “It’s one of the proudest moments in my darting career, the day I got the call saying I qualified to play for Ireland.

"But none of this would be possible without the patience and support from my wife, Kerrie, who travelled all over the country with me over the past 12 months, and for that I will never forget and will always be grateful to her for supporting me to achieve what I always wanted to do."

It was a successful weekend for William, and the Irish team as both the Irish ladies and Men teams won the 2023 Islands competition. Fouhy was unbeaten all weekend winning 12 out of 12 legs and earning 4 international caps for Ireland.

