Davis College, Mallow capture U19 basketball crown in overtime thriller with Tarbert

Davis College, Mallow 64 Tarbert Comprehensive 58 (after overtime)

DAVIS College Mallow are the U19 C Boys All-Ireland Schools League champions, defeating Tarbert Comprehensive following overtime in a pulsating Munster derby at the National Basketball Arena.

Neither side could be separated throughout, with the teams tied six times including the end of the second and third quarter, but Wesley Delaney finished as the game's top scorer with 25 points as the North Cork outfit prevailed in the end.

Wesley Delaney hits a three for Davis College, Mallow at the National Basketball Arena.

It took an overtime surge from the Cork school, led by Matas Mazeika, Burnley Arrey and Delaney, along with some nail-biting late defence to win the day.

Tarbert Comprehensive had the best of the opening exchanges. Cormac O’Connor proved unerring from beyond the arc with two three-pointers, contributing to an 18-10 lead at the end of the first.

Davis College Mallow responded by going on an 11-2 run in the first five minutes of the second quarter, a Wesley Delaney three rounding off that run. Neptune U16 player Delaney would finish the day as the game’s top scorer with 25 points.

Level at 27-27 emerging from the half-time break, both teams continued to make pressure shots in what ultimately became a very impressive display of shooting on both ends.

O’Connor hit another trademark three, while Philip Kearney had his most productive period for Tarbert, amassing seven points during the 10-minute spell. Davis College wasn’t going to be shaken off though, scores by Burnley Arrey and Martins Kadiri ensured the teams would start the fourth as they did the third, deadlocked.

Davis College Mallow looked to have hit a dagger when Martins Kadri’s jumper put them eight points in front at the midway point in the fourth. However, Tarbert Comprehensive dug deep to go on an eight-point run of their own to end the game.

Cormac O’Connor hit yet another long-range bomb before Patrick O’Connor showed that he has ice in his veins, making two pressure free-throws to send the game to overtime.

The Cork school had the best of the extra period.

Ultimately it was a Matas Mazeika and Burnley Arrey brace combined with a Wesley Delaney three that re-established a seven-point lead, an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish to collect the trophy in Tallaght.

The Davis College, Mallow team before their U19 C League final at the National Basketball Arena.

Top Scorers for Davis College Mallow: Wesley Delaney 25, Martins Kadiri 15, Burnley Arrey 11.

Tarbert Comprehensive: Cormac O’Connor 21, Patrick O’Connor 16, Philip Kearney 15.

DAVIS COLLEGE MALLOW: Amen Oviawe, George Mickey, David Omoniyi, Martins Kadiri, Prince Osagie, Mignon Mvinga, Samuel Faria, Burnley Arrey, Wesley Delaney, Matas Mazeika, Paul Jephthah, Stephen Iwagomo.

Coach: Ryan Murphy.

TARBERT COMPREHENSIVE: Aaron White, Leo Buckley, Dara Heaphy, Philip Kearney, Patrick O’Connor, Caoimhin Barron, Liam Walsh, Paudie Finucane, Padraig Enright, John Coolahan, Dylan Carroll Conway, Cormac O’Connor, Eric Schumacher, Michael Belov Flanagan, Tadhg Mulvihill, Harry Tobin.

Coach: Derek Horgan. Assistant Coach: Josh Roche.

Quarter Scores: Q1: 10-18 Q2: 17-9 Q3: 15-15 Q4: 12-12 OT: 10-4.