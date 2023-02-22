Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 09:55

St Aidan's U16 basketballers honour Garreth Blount by reaching All-Ireland final

Northside school are hoping to cap off a great run this season by landing a top title in Tallaght on Thursday
St Aidan's U16 basketballers honour Garreth Blount by reaching All-Ireland final

The St Aidan's basketballers from Cork who reached this season's U16 B League final.

ST AIDAN'S are flying the flag for Cork basketball in the All-Ireland final in Tallaght this Thursday.

The Dublin Hill school head to the National Basketball Arena for what will be a cracking U16 B League decider against Ard Scoil na Mara from Tramore.

A huge crowd will head up from the northside to get behind a talented and committed group of hoopers and they'll have no shortage of motivation after the tragic death of former school player and assistant coach Garreth Blount last month. The affable 22-year-old gave everything to the sport but unfortunately lost his battle with cancer at the end of January. 

The team already did him proud in the semi-final and dedicated their victory to Garreth, who had given so much time, energy and inspiration to the group.

Their path to the final saw them take on tough local opposition from Coláiste an Phiarsaigh, Coláiste an Spioraid Naomh, Coláiste Chríost Rí and Coláiste Mhuire, Cobh, to qualify from Cork. 

It required some incredible performances from the squad, particularly team captains and top scorers, Justin Raheem and Seán Noonan, in the All-Ireland quarter-final and semi-final. They saw off St Paul's from Raheeny and Le Chéile, Dublin at the start of the month to secure a berth in the final.

Raheem and Noonan are well known on the Cork basketball scene for their exploits with Neptune, who have the leading teams at U15 and U16, while Sean Kelleher is a nephew of Irish U18 coach Paul Kelleher.

St Aidan's team have a top backroom driving them on.

St Aidan's celebrate their win in Cork at the start of December. Picture Denis Minihane.
St Aidan's celebrate their win in Cork at the start of December. Picture Denis Minihane.

Irish international and Neptune ace Jordan Blount is the head coach while assistant coaches Jodi Furlong and Ger Noonan are vastly experienced. 

Manager Marian Scanlan has also played a key role, along with school management, sponsors and regional organiser Roseanne O'Callaghan. 

A huge effort behind the scenes, has balanced a hectic training schedule and the planning involved in the many trips away from school.

Davis College from Mallow are also representing Cork this week in Dublin, facing Tarbert Comprehensive in the U19 C Boys final on Wednesday afternoon with Mount Mercy College taking on Castletroy College on Friday in the Girls U19 B decider.

ST AIDAN'S U16 SQUAD

Justin Raheem (captain), Sean Noonan (captain), Evan Kelleher, Sam Aluko, Ciaran Kavanagh, Victory Odinakachi, Sean Kelleher, Scott Moore, Andrew Dumitrache, Conor Weldon, Leonard Kalvin Warrington, David Buckley, Ignacy Derdowski, Craig O'Connor

More in this section

Alec Byrne 9/11/2020 Carrigaline local Alec Byrne joins Treaty United 
Peter O'Mahony 17/2/2023 Peter O’Mahony signs contract extension with IRFU, Ireland and Munster 
The Longshot: It’s time to take it up to Mounthawk for Kerry football The Longshot: It’s time to take it up to Mounthawk for Kerry football
cork basketball
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">On the flip side: Where our tipster tells you how to make some dough.</p>

The Longshot: Flat out the best flipping tips you'll get today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more