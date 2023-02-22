St Aidan's U16 basketballers honour Garreth Blount by reaching All-Ireland final

ST AIDAN'S are flying the flag for Cork basketball in the All-Ireland final in Tallaght this Thursday.

The Dublin Hill school head to the National Basketball Arena for what will be a cracking U16 B League decider against Ard Scoil na Mara from Tramore.

A huge crowd will head up from the northside to get behind a talented and committed group of hoopers and they'll have no shortage of motivation after the tragic death of former school player and assistant coach Garreth Blount last month. The affable 22-year-old gave everything to the sport but unfortunately lost his battle with cancer at the end of January.

The team already did him proud in the semi-final and dedicated their victory to Garreth, who had given so much time, energy and inspiration to the group.

Their path to the final saw them take on tough local opposition from Coláiste an Phiarsaigh, Coláiste an Spioraid Naomh, Coláiste Chríost Rí and Coláiste Mhuire, Cobh, to qualify from Cork.

It required some incredible performances from the squad, particularly team captains and top scorers, Justin Raheem and Seán Noonan, in the All-Ireland quarter-final and semi-final. They saw off St Paul's from Raheeny and Le Chéile, Dublin at the start of the month to secure a berth in the final.

Raheem and Noonan are well known on the Cork basketball scene for their exploits with Neptune, who have the leading teams at U15 and U16, while Sean Kelleher is a nephew of Irish U18 coach Paul Kelleher.

St Aidan's team have a top backroom driving them on.

St Aidan's celebrate their win in Cork at the start of December. Picture Denis Minihane.

Irish international and Neptune ace Jordan Blount is the head coach while assistant coaches Jodi Furlong and Ger Noonan are vastly experienced.

Manager Marian Scanlan has also played a key role, along with school management, sponsors and regional organiser Roseanne O'Callaghan.

A huge effort behind the scenes, has balanced a hectic training schedule and the planning involved in the many trips away from school.

Davis College from Mallow are also representing Cork this week in Dublin, facing Tarbert Comprehensive in the U19 C Boys final on Wednesday afternoon with Mount Mercy College taking on Castletroy College on Friday in the Girls U19 B decider.

ST AIDAN'S U16 SQUAD

Justin Raheem (captain), Sean Noonan (captain), Evan Kelleher, Sam Aluko, Ciaran Kavanagh, Victory Odinakachi, Sean Kelleher, Scott Moore, Andrew Dumitrache, Conor Weldon, Leonard Kalvin Warrington, David Buckley, Ignacy Derdowski, Craig O'Connor