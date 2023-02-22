Cork's forward options: Declan Dalton and the old guard in pole position as hurling sharpshooters

Last season Hoggie was the top scorer in both the league, with 1-41, and the championship, 0-34, with 1-15 of the haul from play.
Declan Dalton 1-8 (0-2 f),
Patrick Horgan 0-10 (0-5 f, 0-1 65),
Conor Lehane 2-4,
Shane Kingston 0-7 (0-4 f),
Seán Twomey 2-0,
Robbie O'Flynn 1-1,
Shane Barrett 0-4,
Eoin Downey, Ciarán Joyce, Luke Meade, Brian Roche, Cormac Beausang, Conor Cahalane, Brian Hayes 0-1 each.
Conor Lehane 0-16 (0-7 f, 0-1 65),
Declan Dalton 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f),
Patrick Horgan 1-6 (0-6 f),
Shane Barrett 1-4 (0-1 f),
Shane Kingston 0-6 (0-5 f),
Cormac Beausang 0-5,
Brian Hayes 1-2,
Jack O'Connor 1-1,
Alan Cadogan 0-4,
Brian O'Sullivan, Brian Roche, Patrick Collins (f) 0-2 each,
Tommy O’Connell, Brian Roche, Conor Walsh, Conor Cahalane, Luke Meade 0-1 each.