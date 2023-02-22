Cork's forward options: Declan Dalton and the old guard in pole position as hurling sharpshooters

THE Cork hurlers have a new manager and an influx of rookies but their leading forwards so far in 2023 have been the veterans alongside the returning Declan Dalton.

Dalton, Patrick Horgan, Conor Lehane and Shane Kingston have been the primary scorers in the opening rounds of the league and the Munster Hurling League, along with Robbie O’Flynn, who was electric until his injury against Limerick, and Seán Twomey, scorer of two goals away to Galway. Dalton, who turned 25 last November, wasn’t in the Cork squad last year but showed real form as Fr O’Neills lifted the SAHC and is clearly as lean and mean as he’s ever been. Injuries plagued him previously once he stays fit he’ll be well in the mix at the end of April.

There have been plentiful opportunities in attack and midfield with Seamus Harnedy, Alan Connolly, Alan Cadogan, O’Flynn and Darragh Fitzgibbon, unavailable as well as Tim O’Mahony and Mark Coleman. However, you couldn’t imagine there will be wholesale attacking alterations for the Munster round-robin series.

Last season Hoggie was the top scorer in both the league, with 1-41, and the championship, 0-34, with 1-15 of the haul from play.

Patrick Horgan has been Cork's go-to forward for over a decade. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Lehane contributed 1-19 in the league and 1-25 come championship, and the bulk of that was from play: 1-31.

Shane Kingston’s best role, as a goal-scoring starter or sharpshooting impact sub, is always debated but he had 4-24 in the league and then 2-10 in championship, with 4-18 from play.

Darragh Fitzgibbon was All-Star nominated after landing 2-13 in the league followed by 3-9 in championship; that combined 5-22 made the midfielder, who did spend a bit of time at half-forward, the marquee threat from play in Kieran Kingston’s last season.

Robbie O’Flynn was Cork’s most consistent performer in 2022, 1-10 in the league and then 0-17 come the main event. Connolly was a goal machine in the championship to the tune of 4-4 while Harnedy was consistent as ever, with 1-13.

Mark Coleman was Cork’s main threat from distance with 0-22 last year overall, 13 of them from placed balls.Goalkeeper Patrick Collins boomed over a couple of monster frees in the Munster Hurling League while Dalton converted a couple in the first half up in Salthill but missed them after the break.

Collins actually managed a point from play last summer and will probably take the frees up to the 65s in Coleman’s absence.

ALLIANZE HURLING LEAGUE:

Declan Dalton 1-8 (0-2 f),

Patrick Horgan 0-10 (0-5 f, 0-1 65),

Conor Lehane 2-4,

Shane Kingston 0-7 (0-4 f),

Seán Twomey 2-0,

Robbie O'Flynn 1-1,

Shane Barrett 0-4,

Eoin Downey, Ciarán Joyce, Luke Meade, Brian Roche, Cormac Beausang, Conor Cahalane, Brian Hayes 0-1 each.

MUNSTER HURLING LEAGUE:

Conor Lehane 0-16 (0-7 f, 0-1 65),

Declan Dalton 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f),

Patrick Horgan 1-6 (0-6 f),

Shane Barrett 1-4 (0-1 f),

Shane Kingston 0-6 (0-5 f),

Cormac Beausang 0-5,

Brian Hayes 1-2,

Jack O'Connor 1-1,

Alan Cadogan 0-4,

Brian O'Sullivan, Brian Roche, Patrick Collins (f) 0-2 each,

Tommy O’Connell, Brian Roche, Conor Walsh, Conor Cahalane, Luke Meade 0-1 each.