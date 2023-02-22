St Finbarr's toast a great year as players receive medals

A memorable 2022 was relived as the members of the St Finbarr’s senior hurling squad received their medals at a function at Rochestown Park Hotel recently.

For the first time since 1993, the Seán Óg Murphy Cup spent winter in Togher after the club won a 26th county title. Opening their campaign with a draw against Charleville in Mallow, the Barrs beat Blackrock and then Sarsfields in Páirc Uí Rinn to top their group.

St Finbarr's captain Billy Hennessy receives his county medal from manager Ger Cunningham. Picture: Sinead Crowley

Progressing into the knockout stages in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Douglas and Newtownshandrum were seen off as they made it a first final in 29 years. Up against neighbours and rivals Blackrock once again, the Barrs came out on top by 2-10 to 1-7, the goals scored by Brian Hayes and Conor Cahalane while Ben Cunningham landed nine points.

That trio as well as Cian Walsh, Eoin Keane, Damien Cahalane, Ethan Twomey and Ben O’Connor were all chosen on the Reardens All-Star Hurling Team while the resilience of the team as a whole was shown by the fact that just two goals were conceded in their six matches.

County Board chairman Marc Sheehan addresses guests at the Rochestown Park Hotel at the St Finbarr's celebration. Picture: Sinead Crowley.

Saturday, January 28 was the night when the club came together to mark the special achievement. Finbarr McCarthy of 96FM and C103 proved to be a popular choice as MC for the occasion, with club chairperson Diarmuid O’Meara and Cork County Board chairperson Marc Sheehan speaking to those in attendance prior to the serving of the meal.

After dinner, an expertly made video by club PRO Stephen Goggin, charting the year and the route to the final and the explosion of celebrations that followed, was shown prior to a panel discussion. This featured Finbarr McCarthy chatting with the team management of Ger Cunningham, John Cremin, Seán McCarthy, Adrian O’Brien and Billy O’Shea as they relived the journey.

Panel discussion with St Finbarr's manager Ger Cunningham and selectors Adrian O’Brien and Billy O’Shea. Picture: Sinead Crowley

Captain Billy Hennessy then introduced each player to be presented with their medal by manager Ger Cunningham. With so many top performers throughout the campaign, deciding on a club hurler of the year must have been a tricky task but Eoin Keane was the player chosen and he was presented with his award by club president Bill O’Connell.

After captain Hennessy spoke on behalf of the entire squad, he presented each member of management with a memento to mark the never-to-be-forgotten season.

Billy Hennessy, Eoin Keane, Ben O’Connor and Ger Cunningham at the St Finbarr's celebration night, sponsored by Mallow Road Motors. Picture: Sinead Crowley

With the formalities concluded, Finbarr McCarthy brought that part of the night to a close but there was much to enjoy for the rest of the evening as the excitement was relived – and dreams of repeating the feat in 2023 were no doubt aired.

Entertainment was provided by the band Emerson as the Blues partied on.