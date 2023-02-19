Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 19:23

Cork v Dublin: Three reasons the Rebels were beaten at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cracking Division 2 league clash came down to the last play, Brian Hurley hitting the post and the Dubs escaping with a two-point win
Conor Corbett and Ruairí Deane of Cork in action against Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mark Woods

Dublin’s efficiency 

THE Dubs seemed to score with a lot more ease than Cork, answering practically every time the locals had the temerity to get their noses in front.

Cork were too reliant on Brian Hurley for theirs even if the skipper was in magnificent form but the Castlehaven star apart, only goal-scorer Eoghan McSweeney and Steven Sherlock managed to kick points.

You must not overlook the vast experience in this Dublin side, as well, fellows walking with All-Ireland medals mixed with the loose change in their pockets.

At no stage was there ever a hint of panic and factoring in the time of year is also relevant. Promotion is the only show in town for the Dubs.

Cork’s wastage 

A dozen or so wides compared to Dublin’s seven were also contributory factors in the second home defeat of the campaign following on from the opening day loss to Meath.

The home side accumulated seven wides in the wind assisted opening half and some of them were probably not the preferred option at the time.

Patience and more composure when in possession is a feature of all the leading teams at the moment and Cork just need to recycle the ball and go again.

Ian Maguire’s absence 

CORK lost their former skipper to a soft second yellow card within a couple of minutes of the resumption and his experience allied to driving runs at the heart of defences were sorely missed in the remainder.

Cork v Dublin: Rebels denied late winner as Brian Hurley cracker rebounds off a post

