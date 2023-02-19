Cork v Dublin: Rebels denied late winner as Brian Hurley cracker rebounds off a post

Cork 2-10 Dublin 0-18

THE width of a post denied Cork a famous win over Dublin in a cracking NFL Division 2 tie at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Star forward Brian Hurley cracked a left-footed shot off an upright via the hand of keeper David O’Hanlon in the eighth minute of injury time as the Dubs hung on to collect the spoils.

Both teams finished with 14 men with the red cards harsh in the extreme. Ian Maguire collected a second yellow for a challenge on Dean Rock two minutes into the second half, having been cautioned in the 15th minute for another innocuous tackle.

Ian Maguire after his harsh red card. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dublin wing-bak Lee Gannon was dismissed for tangling with Sean Powter eight minutes later after collecting a first yellow in the 20th minute.

Cork produced a storming comeback with a stunning Mattie Taylor goal after 54 minutes, level a sixth time at 2-8 to 0-14 and Dublin had to rely on the returning Jack McCaffrey for the clinching score near the end.

It was advantage Dublin at the break, leading by 0-10 to 1-6 despite playing into the wind, Cork’s cause not helped by seven wides in the period, three more than their opponents.

The rivals were level four times in an exciting opening quarter, Cork jumping in front for the first time with a Sherlock free after 12 minutes following the first goalscoring opportunity of the tie.

Typically, Hurley was central to the action, timing his pass to the in-running Chris Óg Jones to perfection but keeper David O’Hanlon denied him with a fine save low to his left only to touch the ball on the ground in the process.

In keeping with the trend, however, Dublin were back on level terms in double quick time, Rock converting a free, 0-3 apiece, though Hurley was becoming a right scourge for the Dublin defence and his marker Michael Fitzsimons in particular.

The skipper brought up Cork’s fourth point and yet Con O’Callaghan levelled yet again in the 18th minute before the loudest cheer of the afternoon arrived after 21 minutes with a Cork goal, which had been coming.

Tempers flare between James McCarthy and Colm O'Callaghan of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Hurley’s influence was huge once again, laying the ball perfectly into the path of the onrushing Eoghan McSweeney, who rifled an unstoppable shot high into O’Hanlon’s net, Cork 1-4 to 0-4 ahead.

There was no hint of panic from the visitors, though, outscoring their hosts 0-5 to 0-1 in the run-up to the interval, Cork having a ‘goal’ rightly ruled out for a square infringement, Maurice Shanley just getting to Jones’s cross a fraction too early.

Rock levelled for a fifth time, 1-6 to 0-9, in the 33rd minute and Cormac Costello edged the Dubs in front with the benefit of the wind to come on the resumption.

Daniel O'Mahony shows his disappointment after losing to Dublin. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Scorers for Cork: B Hurley 0-8 (0-3 f, 0-1 m); E McSweeney 1-1, M Taylor 1-0, S Sherlock 0-1 f.

Dublin: D Rock 0-6 (0-4 f), C O’Callaghan 0-4 (0-1 mark), D Newcombe 0-2, C Murphy, B Fenton, R McGarry, C Costello, J McCarthy, J McCaffrey 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), S Powter (Douglas), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); B Hurley (Castlehaven), captain, C Og Jones (Iveleary), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: R Deane (Bantry Blues) for Sherlock 43, C Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Jones 55, J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for McSweeney 61, K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for Powter 62, F Herlihy (Dohenys) for O’Driscoll 70.

DUBLIN: D O’Hanlon; C Murphy, P O Cofaigh Byrne, M Fitzsimons; L Gannon, J Small, D Newcombe; B Fenton, T Lahiff; N Scully, C Kilkenny, R McGarry; C Costello, D Rock, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: J McCarthy for O Cofaigh Byrne 44, D Byrne for Scully and C Basquel for McGarry 55, J McCaffrey for Murphy 57, L O’Dell for Costello 69.

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).