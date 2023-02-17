The Longshot: It’s time to take it up to Mounthawk for Kerry football

OUR 63/1 Champions League four-timer didn’t work out, however, it was still close enough for such a big price.
As advised, Milan and Benfica won, while PSG and Chelsea were unlucky not to grab equalisers in their fixtures.
Indeed, substitute Kylian Mbappe had the ball in the net twice after coming on in the second half at the Parc de Princes, but both efforts narrowly disallowed by VAR.
Before he came on we were treated to watching Messi and Neymar wandering around the pitch for most of the game doing their own thing.
Argentina had enough athletes around their genius to be successful in the World Cup, but do PSG think they can carry two players who don’t run at all and emerge from an away second leg in the Champions League?
They are lucky that the Bavarians look to be at their lowest ebb in a few years.
Chelsea had plenty of chances in Dortmund and you couldn’t fail to be impressed by Joao Felix. The young man arrived on loan last month from Atletico Madrid after falling out with their boss — what was Diego Simeone thinking?.
He is just wonderful to watch and as Cork’s own Damien Delaney in the co-commentary seat on Wednesday evening said: “He is biting his teeth here at Chelsea.” I don’t know what that means, but I think I agree.
- Man City have been reinstalled as favourites to win the Premier League after their win in North London on Wednesday evening.
They are now both on 51 points,while the Gunners have a game in hand, but City are 4/7 to retain their title, while Arsenal are 7/4.
Their next meeting will be at the Etihad on April 26.
Man United, five points behind, are 20/1. If United could string a few results together they are certainly in with a chance of making it a three-horse race as both City and Arsenal have both shown they are vulnerable.
MUNSTER are back in action tonight, hosting the Ospreys at Thomond as the Six Nations takes a break for the weekend.
It was reported this week that South African lock RG Snyman would soon be returning to full-contact training and may make it back to gameday action sometime in March.
The 6’9” South African 2019 World Cup winner arrived in the province in May 2020 but after two serious knee injuries, he has been limited to just four games and has only been in the headlines for the last two years when charting his misfortune or to hint at possible return dates.
While it is frustrating for fans to see such a fine prospect curtailed, it must have been an incredibly trying period for the player himself, having uprooted his life in the middle of Covid and then been unable to show exactly what he could offer to the Reds.
Hopefully, he is about to turn that corner now.
Graham Rowntree’s men are expected to make short work of their Welsh visitors this evening and are 1/16 to win or 5/6 -15 points.
The Ospreys are in decent enough form but are unlikely to become the first non-Irish team to win here in this competition since Edinburgh beat the Reds 18-16 at Musgrave Park in 2019.
MAYO and Kerry clash in the standout game of this weekend’s Allianz Football League Divison One action. The Westerners have home advantage but are 11/8 outsiders for tomorrow evening’s televised clash, with Kerry 4/5.
The Kingdom bounced back form a narrow opening-day loss to Donegal to defeat Monaghan with some ease a fortnight ago in Killarney and are 7/4 favourites to win thier fourth league in a row (2021 was shared with Dublin).
Mayo are next in the betting at 4/1. They have drawn their opening two games — being reeled in when five points ahead in Armagh the last day. Roscommon host Kieran McGeeney’s sode on Sunday. The Connacht side (6/4) top the table after two wins, with Armagh (8/11) behind them in second on three points.
THE recently mighty Dubs will be in town this weekend and will undoubtedly offer a stern test for John Cleary’s men, who enter the game having impressed when last time out beating Kildare by 13 points away.
Dessie Farrell’s men top the Dividion 2 table alongside Meath and Derry and are 1/4 to win on Sunday afternoon, while a home win is 7/2 and the draw 10/1.
Billy Morgan guiding UCC to another Sigerson win after extra time in the rain (will someone buy the TG4 cameramen some decent cloths) against UL on Wednesday shows there is plenty of promise out there, but a good display against the Dubs (and a narrow win maybe) would be a great boost as the county tries to rebuild after too many unmemorable years.
DERRY can stop Rovers this season and we’ll advise getting on Dungiven man Jamie McGonigle to be top scorer in the top division at 11/1.