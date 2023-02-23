Cork Swimming: Christians dominate Munster Senior Schools event at UL

THE Munster Senior Schools Championships took place at University of Limerick recently.

Many athletes who ordinarily find themselves on opposing sides, when competing for their clubs, were united on this occasion representing the various schools from across the city and county.

Christian Brothers Cork, continue to dominate the event. Some excellent individual performances, coupled with strong performances in the team relay events, ensured that the Jennings Shield, presented to the Best Overall School, returned to Sidney Hill, for yet another year.

The team was led by senior students, Charlie Cassidy, Eanna Garvey & Vincent Leahy. Cassidy won double gold at 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle. Garvey was the silver medallist at 100m butterfly and claimed bronze at 100m breaststroke, while Leahy placed 3rd at 200m IM. The boys were joined by Josh O’Neill, to win double gold in the Medley and Freestyle relay events.

That wealth of experience at senior level, which has served the school well over recent years, will depart the school this summer. However, it is being replenished by an equally talented pool of Junior swimmers, determined to continue the proud record. Phelim Hanley won gold at 100m backstroke and 100m butterfly. He was joined on the butterfly podium by Thomas Bugler, who placed 2nd. Bugler topped the 100m breaststroke podium. Bugler’s older brother, Sean won double silver in the Intermediate category at 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

Phelim and Thomas were joined by Ultan McCarthy and Matti O’Connaill to win gold in the Junior medley relay. Phelim partnered Killian McCarthy, Matthew Keane and Neil Fitzpatrick to win silver in the freestyle relay. Sean Bugler, Pierce Hanley, Darren O’Connell and Conal Gillard combined to win bronze in the Intermediate medley relay.

STRONG

St. Aloysious College, Carrigtwohill also featured strongly. Isabel Kidney won double gold in the Intermediate category, with victories at 100m breaststroke and 200m IM. She was joined on the 200m IM podium by Cork colleagues, Michelle O’Shea, Scoil Muhire gan Smal and Shauna Murphy, Colaiste an Phiarsaigh. Antonia Sech topped another all-Cork podium in the Intermediate 100m backstroke final. Sech was the comfortable victor on 1:06.18. She was followed by Jenna McArdle, Mount Mercy College on 1:09.52 and Shauna Murphy, with her second bronze, on 1:10.10.

Orna Higgins won gold at 100m backstroke in the Junior category for St. Aloysius and was the silver medallist at 100m butterfly. Heather Fane has been a regular contributor to St. Aloysius over the years and was the silver medallist at 100m butterfly and bronze medallist at 100m backstroke, in the senior category. In addition, the school won double gold in the Senior, medley and freestyle relays. On both occasions, the girls from Regina Mundi placed second in the senior relays.

O’Shea’s older sister, Hannah, won double gold with victories at 100m butterfly and 200m IM in the Senior category, while McArdle added a second bronze at 100m freestyle. Ruby Swimburne was another to feature for Mount Mercy with victory in the Intermediate 100m butterfly. The team from Mount Mercy were the victors in the Intermediate medley relay.

Midleton College enjoyed relay success in the Intermediate medley and were the bronze medallists in the Senior freestyle relay. The individual performances included Ricky Fane, 1st at 100m backstroke and Noah Switzer, fresh from his Geneva trip, with victory at 100m freestyle.

Scoil Mhuire won both the medley and freestyle relays in the Junior category and were spurred on by impressive performances from Caoilinn O’Connor and Viktoria Sarkany. St. Angela’s won bronze in the Junior freestyle relay. Their individual medallists included Izzy McGrath and Chloe O’Flynn.

Presentation Brothers Cork won double silver in the Intermediate medley & freestyle relays. Louis Flynn was the individual star for the school with silver at 200m IM.

Lexi Dunne was impressive for Ashton with victory at Junior 100m freestyle and silver at 200m IM. Ellen Lee claimed bronze at Senior 100m butterfly.

There were strong performances from schools throughout the county, including, the Merrigan brothers, Ben & Luke and Aoife Gardiner for Glanmire Community College. Senan Harvey for Davis College, Mallow. James McIlroy for CBS Mallow. Liadh Boag, for Colaiste Mhuire, Buttevant and Tadgh O’Brien of Polabscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal. The girls from St. Mary’s Mallow combined to win the Intermediate freestyle relay.

Other City schools to feature among the individual medals included, Bruce College, Carrigaline Community College and St. Francis College, Rochestown. The boys from Rochestown combined to win bronze in the senior Medley relay.