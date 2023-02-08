UCC return to the Sigerson Cup final after tough test against TUD

UCC 1-12 TUD 0-13

UCC are into their first Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final since 2019 where they'll face a UL side who beat them in the opening round at the Mardyke.

After the high drama of penalty shootouts in the last two rounds against Queens and St Mary's where Éire Óg's Dylan Foley was the hero this was another nail-biter. Foley pulled off two critical saves in the third quarter to deny the Dublin outfit certain goals while Dylan Geaney's green flag was the difference at the final whistle.

Brian Hartnett was a tank at midfield for the victors and Cathail O'Mahony bombed over some magnificent points. Daniel O'Mahony anchored the rearguard with authority and Jack Murphy and Fionn Herlihy processed a lot of possession. The College were clinging on deep into injury time, struggling to work the ball out and wasting a couple of opportunities to seal it on the counter. Still, they got there, and on Saturday week can avenge that loss from the start of January when O'Mahony was unavailable due to hurling commitments with Ballygiblin.

UCC were comfortably the better side in the opening 20 minutes, picking off a succession of TUD kick-outs in the middle third where Brian Hartnett was a powerful presence while up front Cathail O'Mahony and Herlihy were constant threats. Captain Jack Murphy was lying very deep but offering ideal protection to teak-tough defence where O'Mahony was an aerial powerhouse at full-back.

Cathail O'Mahony of University College Cork in action against Niall Carolan of TUD. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Herlihy and O'Mahony, former Cork U20 stars and current senior panellists, clipped over two points from play apiece in the first 15 minutes but the Dubs were staying in touch thanks to three well-taken points from Ryan Deegan, Kevin Callaghan and Robbie McAllister. The only concern was the College were a bit wasteful, Dylan Geaney going close to netting twice while five times in the first half the ball dropped short into the keeper's hands.

Scores from Ruairí Murphy, Killian Falvey and Hartnett bit a more realistic look to the scoreboard, 0-7 to 0-3, and while Callaghan pointed for the second time, Geaney then raised a green flag. Mark Cronin popped a classic Nemo-style dinked pass into Geaney's path and after Kerry man sold a classy dummy, he buried the opportunity with aplomb.

Dylan Geaney celebrates his goal Ben McShane/Sportsfile

It was 1-7 to 0-4 at the break and while UCC were in a very strong position, their opponents came out firing.

Herlihy's fisted effort pushed the gap out to seven points on the resumption TUD squeezed up the pitch, got a grip on primary possession and four points on the bounce as well as carving out the two goal chances Foley saved. A black card to Falvey heaped the pressure on the College, 1-8 to 0-8 after 42 minutes, but they dug deep.

Briain Murphy tackled ferociously in the last line of defence and Hartnett and O'Mahony, after a sizzling run down the right flank, earned two frees O'Mahony converted to keep TUC at bay: 1-10 to 0-8 in the 49th minute.

The momentum might have been temporarily back with UCC but TUD responded with four of the next five points, leaving just two between them with five minutes of regulation time remaining. Billy Morgan and Brian Cuthbert's charges survived, after one last delivery into the square in the 64th minute was smothered.

In the first semi-final, UL hit DCU for three goals to progress to the decider, Ciaran Downes, Aaron Griffin and Eoghan McLaughlin raising the green flags. Mark Lenehan from Buttevant and Darragh Cashman (Millstreet) were on the winning team while Clyda Rovers' Conor Corbett was full-forward for the Dublin outfit.