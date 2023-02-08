Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 16:56

Cork jockeys Paul Townend, Daniel King and Darragh O'Keeffe deliver at Fairyhouse

Lisgoold native Townend recorded a short-priced treble for Willie Mullins
Pat and Robert Hennelly, Daniel King and Meghan Donovan after Henning won the Book Your Easter Early Bird Tickets Now Rated Novice Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing.

Joe Seward

PAUL Townend was the standard bearer on a red-letter day for Cork jockeys at Fairyhouse on Wednesday. 

Fresh from landing the twin features at Leopardstown last weekend, Townend recorded a short-priced treble starting with two mares. Instit won the opening Mares Begginers Chase by 15 lengths and Lot Of Joy landed prohibitive odds of 1/7 in the Mares maiden hurdle. 

Townend completed his treble on Viva Devito arguably the easiest winner all season sluicing up by 21 lengths in the maiden hurdle. All three are trained by the all-conquering master of Closutton Willie Mullins. 

Townend moved clear at the top of the jockeys' table on 80 winners for the season.

Viva Devito and Paul Townend win the Fairyhouse Easter Festival Maiden Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing.
The Denis Hogan/Daniel King combination has provided a fruitful dividend for both and they struck again today at Fairyhouse in the Rated Novice Hurdle with Henning the 18/1 outsider of the quintet. The young Cork jockey gave the winner a canny ride stalking perennial front-runner Cillians Charm before taking it up after the third last and ultimately got first on the well-supported evens favourite One Last Tango prevailing by half a length.

Daniel, the younger brother of Connor King, hails from Kilbrin in the barony of Duhallow. King equally adept on the flat rode a winner three weeks ago in Dundalk aboard Ransom again for the Cloughjordan trainer.  

Hogan gave the young Cork jockey his first-ever winner two years ago as a 16-year-old on Malbas also in Dundalk. Today's victory a 30th career success ensures his flat claim is reduced to his NH level on 5lbs. Daniel is juggling riding and studying as he sits his Leaving Certificate later in the summer.

Doneraile native Darragh O'Keeffe kept the Cork theme ticking over as he was seen to good effect on Velvet Elvis who made all in the Rated Novice Chase as the winner rediscovered the form of his sixth placing in last year's Irish Grand National here.

Velvet Elvis and Darragh O'Keeffe win. Picture: Healy Racing
His target is now the Grand National at Aintree and he certainly jumped superbly for the Cork jockey.

