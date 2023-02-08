Cork's Robbie O'Flynn ruled out for six-to-eight-week period with ankle ligament injury

Cork attacker Robbie O’Flynn is set to miss a period of six-to-weeks through injury, but he will be available to the Rebels by the time the championship begins.

O’Flynn, who had scored a goal and a point, was forced off in Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League opener against Limerick after injuring his ankle. While there were fears that the Erin’s Own may have suffered a break, tests have shown ligament damage to be the extent of the problem.

Cork’s last regular league game is away to Clare on March 19 and should they finish top of Division 1 Group A, they would be involved in the final on the first weekend in April – there are no semi-finals this year.

The Rebels are not involved on the opening weekend of Munster championship action, meaning that their opener is against Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 30.

Captain Seán O’Donoghue also had to depart against Limerick, retiring before half-time. He sustained a dead leg but should be available again in two weeks or so.

Cork are already without Mark Coleman (knee) and Alan Connolly (shoulder) for the league, while Séamus Harnedy and Tim O’Mahony (both knee) and Darragh Fitzgibbon (shoulder) have yet to feature this year but should be back soon.