Hall of Fame award for Glen Rovers and Cork camogie stalwart Mary Newman

AFTER decades of service to camogie in Cork and the Glen Rovers, Mary Newman was inducted into the Echo Women in Sport Awards Hall of Fame at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

She was commended for her years of service to Cork GAA and recognised for her work as secretary of the Glen Rovers Camogie Club, PRO for the Glen Rovers Hurling Club, and PRO for the Cork County Board.

It wasn’t just a personal victory, she was joined by her whole family when she accepted the award. This brought everything full circle as her mother, Nora O'Brien, played on the first Glen Rovers team to win the senior county championship in 1950. She also worked as the club’s chairperson and president, all while Mary established herself as the life and soul of the club as a volunteer.

Her story is rooted in her love for the sport, which she was introduced to when she was still in a buggy.

“Camogie means everything to me. In the pram, where else was I going? My mother said they had no one to mind me to they had to bring me to the matches,” she said, just seconds after collecting the award.

“I see Deirde Sutton down there and I saw Deirdre playing with Cork and the Glen and you’d be inspired by those people and I just wanted to be apart of it. That’s it. I just took it on board and went with the flow and I just love it.”

DEDICATED

Newman, whose family are stepped in the Glen, has seen the club through some of their best and worst days. She was there in 2014 when they lost to Sarsfields by 16 points and again in 2015 when the Seán Óg Murphy Cup returned to Blackpool after a 26-year hiatus.

Each campaign, regardless if it is at underage level or senior, is greeted with a fresh set of excitement from Newman, who just wants to support the Glen and see a good game of camogie.

Every season sees new memories made across Cork city and county, and Neman has experienced the game in almost every way that a person can.

She started out playing before transitioning into various volunteer roles, and she worked as a selector. It was her off-the-pitch position that helped the club win a number of Cork, Munster, and All-Ireland titles. Despite all the trophies that she brought to Blackpool, the growing status of camogie in Cork is one of Newman’s greatest achievements.

“I love it and I have great memories. I was thinking below with Linda (Mellerick) about the many battles and fights we had picking teams.

“They are all here from the County Board and I served with all those great people and people in my club. Mary Sheehan, our chairperson, just took photographs with my mother and Deirdre.

These are people that you work with and fight with. We’ve had more fights than anybody! But, it’s our sport.

“We’re promoting camogie and we’ve come such a distance since I was going to school and we were togging off behind the ditch. That’s not too long ago. Look at what the players have now.

“We’re making progress all the time thanks to people like The Echo. They’ve given us the publicity.”