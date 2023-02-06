Clare Shine: 'My career didn’t shape up to be what I hoped for but I am the person I am today because of sport...'

THURSDAY evening saw the best and brightest of Cork gather at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for The Echo Women in Sport Awards.
“Growing up playing sport in Cork, it was always exciting between Gaelic football, camogie, and soccer, I spent every night of the week doing what I loved. The opportunities that young sport stars have in Cork are incredible and that is down to the work being done by all of you paving the way.
“For me, I spent the majority of my sporting career afraid to be myself, afraid to share what I was going through because I was afraid I wouldn’t be selected or chosen to be part of something I always dreamed of.