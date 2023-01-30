Cork Darts Organisation action heating up as Quinlan's face the Groves

THE third series of games in the Cork Darts Organisation trophy competitions were completed last week and the big game tonight should be the meeting of Quinlan’s 1 and the Groves 1 in the Premier trophy section 2 qualifiers.

Both teams have the same seven-point total so the section winner will be decided in this match-up which will be played at the Watercourse Road venue of Quinlan’s.

Section one of the Premier trophy has two more rounds of games to finish and the top match here tonight should be the meeting of the Groves second squad who entertain the Quinlan’s 2 side.

A win will put the Groves in a very strong position in this section one battle to qualify, as they currently sit joint top on eight points along with the Cow who have a bye tonight and who are also on eigght points.

However, Quinlan’s would seem to have the advantage after having served their bye while the Cow are idle tonight and the Groves will serve their bye in next Monday night's final series of games.

Results to hand show in the first division Gallows 2 were 3-2 winners at home against O’Cionnaigh’s while the Local 1 had a 3-2 win away against Aunties.

Groves were 3-2 better than the Joshua Tree as were the Old Reliable by the same scoreline over league champions the Gallows 1.

The CDO Second Division trophy section 1 saw the Red Cove Inn carry on from where they left off last week as they hit four wins on the road against the Local following on last week's 5-0 nil hammering of the Tower and the Tower certainly showed very little improvement from last week as they lost 4-1 at home against the Joshua Tree.

Meanwhile also in section 2 another team to hit four wins were the Maple Leaf who accounted for newcomers the Cotton Ball while Carrigaline GAA also won 4-1 in their game away to Hennessy’s.

Results from the third division saw Muskerry Arms defeat River Lane 4-1 and Ma Dulleas get the better of Jack Fords 3-2 The Cork City men’s individual darts championship kindly sponsored by Heineken will be held at the Glen Football and Hurling club on Sunday, February 5.

The competition will carry a minimum prize fund of €1,300 and entries will only be accepted at the venue up until 3.15pm with first darts on the oche at 3.45pm.

It was sad to hear of the passing recently of the late Jim Dowling who served as treasurer of the Cork Darts Organisation in the early years of the founding of the CDO after the amalgamation of the Cork City Darts League and the Beamish League.

To Jim's wife May and indeed his extended family we offer our deepest condolences.