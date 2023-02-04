Cork v Limerick: Final loss overshadowed Rebel progress in 2022 league

WITH the inter-county season now packed into a shorter timeframe, finding a balance between league and championship becomes ever more important.

Last year, Cork made the final of the Allianz Hurling League, losing to a rampant Waterford, and the sense then was that the Déise were the side likeliest to challenge Limerick’s supremacy. The flipside of that was that Cork had question-marks against them, which intensified after championship losses to Limerick and Clare.



Fast-forward a few weeks and Waterford were out of the championship after defeat to Cork while some better shooting efficiency against Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final would have had them in the semis for the second straight year.

While it’s not exactly a competition that nobody wants to win, it’s certainly true that nobody wants to be playing their best hurling in the league. Prior to the final loss, where four goals were shipped, Cork looked to be tuning up nicely, though.

Clare in Páirc Uí Chaoimh were the first opponents a year ago. While Mark Rodgers’ goal put the Banner 1-9 to 0-9 ahead, Cork replied with an unanswered 1-10 – Tim O’Mahony netting – their firepower ensured that they were always able to respond to the concession of scores in the second half. Luke Meade added another goal, the final scoreline was 2-30 to 2-21 in Cork’s favour.

A week later, they made it two wins from two with a 4-25 to 1-15 win against Offaly in Birr. There was no mercy shown to the newly promoted Faithful County, with Kingston and Fitzgibbon both scoring goals inside the opening three minutes while Conor Lehane also found the net as Cork led by 3-6 to 0-2 inside 14 minutes. By half-time, it was 3-12 to 0-8, Kingston scoring a second goal.

It left Cork in a good position as they geared up for what was likely to be a stiffer challenge, away to Limerick a fortnight later. Cork had 10 of their All-Ireland side compared to eight for Limerick and, perhaps needing a win more than their hosts, they tore into the game.

The visitors led by 2-13 to 0-5 at the end of a first half that saw two attackers sent off in injury time – Shane Kingston, who had scored Cork’s two goals, dismissed for a high challenge and then Séamus Flanagan following him down the tunnel moments later. A burst of 1-6 without reply had put Cork into a 1-8 to 0-2 lead as Limerick’s play was dotted with sloppy errors.

Man of the Match Darragh Fitzgibbon continued his recent good form at midfield while Ciarán Joyce belied his tender years with a mature assuredness. Robbie O’Flynn also impressed and it was he who set up the first goal with a long pass to Patrick Horgan, who set up Kingston. Limerick were never going to overturn that and, while Cork’s levels dropped in the second half, they were comfortable 2-19 to 1-13 winners.

The result meant that Cork’s next match, at home to Galway on March 5, would see two unbeaten records going head-to-head, however the game was overshadowed by the sudden death of Paul Shefflin, brother of Galway manager Henry.

A crowd of 13,063 was present in Páirc Uí Chaoimh but, due to the tragedy, the game lacked the intensity that one might expect.

Patrick Horgan’s goal helped Cork to lead by 1-13 to 0-11 at half-time and that was extended further in the second half, the final score of 1-26 to 0-23 ensuring a semi-final spot. With Cork’s last group opponents Wexford also through, there were two heavily rotated sides on show as the Model County won by 1-22 to 1-17.

ADVANTAGE

Cork had home advantage against the winners of Group B, Kilkenny.

Martin Keoghan’s early goal helped the away team to establish a six-point advantage. Even though the Rebels did manage to come back to level thanks to points from Alan Connolly and Patrick Horgan, they couldn’t lead and Kilkenny struck for another Keoghan goal, 2-12 to 0-14 their interval lead.

Cork were far better in the second half. Conor Lehane, Ciarán Joyce and Fitzgibbon all did well as they eat into the deficit, eventually moving 0-23 to 2-16 in front with seven minutes left. Darragh Fitzgibbon’s late goal ensured that Cork wouldn’t be denied and they moved to the final with a 1-27 to 2-20 triumph.

As in 1998 – Cork’s last win – the final was against Waterford in Thurles but there were no good omens to be had. Liam Cahill’s moved into an early 0-5 to 0-2 lead before Cork levelled at 0-7 each. However, from there Waterford surged on with goals from Patrick Curran and Stephen Bennett and it was 2-10 to 0-10 at half-time.

Patrick Curran of Waterford scores a goal. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sork sub Shane Kingston did have a couple of early points but Waterford were able to keep the scoreboard ticking over, helped by Bennett’s second goal on 48 minutes. Even after that, Patrick Horgan’s frees helped Cork back to within four points, 3-17 to 0-22, by the 64th minute but Daly’s run set up the fourth goal for Dessie Hutchinson.

Robbie O’Flynn did net a late Cork goal, but it was mere window-dressing on the scoreboard, 4-20 to 1-23 the final tally.