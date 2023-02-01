Hollywood stars announce Eoghan O’Connell’s move to Wrexham 

THE long history between Cork and Wrexham will continue with Eoghan O’Connell the latest player from Leeside to join the third oldest football club in the world.

The defender moves to the National League side on a long term deal for an undisclosed fee from League One side Charlton Athletic.

The signing was hinted at with a video featuring the club’s owners, Robert McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, learning to pronounce the defenders name.

The 30 second clip sees the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star teaching his business partner how Eoghan works and that Irish names are easy to say.

O’Connell will move to Wales after spending the last six months with Charlton, who are currently 15th in League One and nine points above the relegation places.

Wrexham are battling for promotion to the Football League and they currently sit in second place in the National League, three points behind leaders Notts County with two games in hand.

Eoghan knows that the club are pushing for promotion and he wants to be a part of that story.

“It’s a club on the up. It’s an exciting part of the season to come in, and the lads have done well to get us to this point,” he told the club’s media team.

“I know what it’s like coming to the end of the season, targeting promotion, when the pressure’s on so I’m really looking forward to it.

“The ambition of the club, with the manager and players here, is obviously promotion so I’ll throw myself in and see how I can contribute to it.” O’Connell brings a wealth of experience to Wrexham as he previously played for Celtic, Cork City, Bury, and Rochdale.

Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson cited this as a big reason for signing the defender.

“He has a lot of experience at a high level and he will bring a lot of quality to the team,” he said.

“The last two days have been long searching for the player we felt could make the difference for us and I’d like to thank the Co-Chairmen for their support in bringing in Eoghan to the club.

This transfer continues a long tradition of players from Cork lining out for Wrexham, a linage that rose to prominence through Brian Carey. He was loaned out to the Welsh club from Manchester United and that started a long relationship between him and the Red Dragons.

Carey ended up making over 300 appearances for Wrexham and he held various coaching roles from 2007-2011.

Fiacre Kelleher picked up the baton in 2020 when he joined from Macclesfield Town and he spent one season in north-Wales. The defender made 42 appearances in the National League and he scored one goal, against Dover Athletic in January 2021.