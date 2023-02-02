Throw back Thursday: Blue Demons got the better of Neptune in classic all Cork final 

19 years ago this week, an all-time classic Senior Men’s National Cup final saw Mardyke UCC Demons beat local rivals Neptune 86-83 at the National Arena.

It was the first all Cork final since 1984 and memories of Terry Strickland scoring a game winning basket to give Neptune the first of four victories loomed large at tip off.

This game didn’t come down to a single moment, rather multiple, which determined the trophy’s destination.

One of those saw Stephen McCarthy, one of Ireland’s greatest ever players, get the ball on the free-throw line with 5.9 seconds remaining and the two teams deadlocked at 76 points.

He missed both attempts, sending the final to extra-time, and a near max capacity National Arena held its collective breath as another historic chapter in Cork basketball was about to be decided, this time over a period lasting just five minutes.

It could have been so different as Neptune hit Demons with 11 points in the opening four minutes and that gave them a cushion of seven.

KEEPING IT IN THE FAMILY... Shane Coughlan (centre) voted the MVP in the National Basketball Cup Final in Dublin with his parents Peter and Vera and brothers Jason (left) and Peter James (right) celebrating in the Joshua Tree in Blarney Street last night.Pic: Brian Lougheed

The reigning champions were described as ‘very disorganised’ on the day as they tried to get to grips with a free scoring Neptune team that was hell bent on winning their first National Cup since 1992.

Demons had Torrey Butler to thank as his baskets allowed them to keep up and stay close to Neptune.

His work compensated for Marc Michiels, who lost possession a number of times for his team.

This seemed to balance itself out and the first quarter finished with Neptune holding a four point, 22-18, lead.

All of this, especially when combined with the tension of a derby, led to a scrappy second period of the game.

Demons finished off the first half with a late scoring surge and that sent them into the locker room leading 33-32.

Brian Clernon stole the ball at the restart and netted a three pointer, giving Demons a nine point advantage.

Neptune rallied against their near rivals momentum and got back into the game through baskets from Charron Watson and Kenny Gamble.

They kept going and ended up in a four point lead, which was cut to one after DJ Harrison sunk a three pointer.

This set up an end to end fourth quarter that accumulated in McCarthy twice missing from the free throw line with just over five seconds remaining.

The Arena sizzled with tension, with local pride at stake along with the National Cup.

This led to an uneven flow of the game as it became more about not losing than trying to win.

When space finally opened up, DJ Harrison netted a three pointer and that crowned Mardyke UCC Demons National Cup champions for the second year in a row, a victory made sweeter as it was against their eternal rivals.

Shane Coughlan, who finished with eighteen points, was voted as MVP and he gave an emotional post-game interview to The Echo.

“It is days like this one today that makes playing basketball all that bit more special,” he said.

“It is not about individual performances it is a team game and that’s what won the Cup for us today.

“You could say that our rivalry is a healthy one with Neptune but today we desperately wanted to beat them.

“It is a personal triumph for me to get awarded the MVP for the second year running but all I am doing is accepting it on behalf of my team-mates.

“Today was a day that our club came of age and our supporters were rewarded for their loyalty.”

Demons’ celebrations were short lived, as they had to prepare for crucial SuperLeague clash with Gleneagle Lakers.

Celebrations last last night at the Joshua Tree pub in Blarney Street following UCC Mardyke Demons double ESB National Cup basketball wins: Shane Coughlan, MVP with his girlfriend Alison Hamilton.Pic: Brian Lougheed /Mens Basketball 04

This was to be played just four days after the team lifted the National Cup, and the team took nothing for granted as they prepared to challenge for a play-off spot.

“It’s full steam ahead for Thursday night. It is going to be a tough assignment. But we are well positioned in the Conference and if we stay focused we could be on for something special,” Demons coach Pat Price told the Irish Examiner.

“But we celebrated. We came back to Cork on Sunday night and it was a pretty late night. Today we have lunch at the Kingsley and then it’s straight back to training tomorrow night.

“Everyone is on a high right now. Winning back to back Cups is special and I speaks a lot for the strength of the club that it can turn over players and still produce success.”

Unfortunately, Demons attempt at winning a first league title since 1989 fell short but they still finished the season as back to back cup champions, something never before achieved by the club.

That gave them an ideal platform to build from, which they used to secure the SuperLeague title in 2005.

The National Cup returned to the hands of Demons in 2006, and this historic period accumulated with a league and cup double success in 2009. Despite all this silverware, the victory over Neptune in 2004 ranks as one of the greatest days ever in the club’s history.