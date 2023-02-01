Fitzgibbon Cup: MTU Cork seeking place in quarter-finals

The two Cork colleges in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup go in search of away victories this week, with different objectives in mind.

It’s the final round of the group stages, which feature four sections of three teams each, and both MTU Cork and UCC had a break last week after home fixtures in the opening round of the competition.

MTU had a tough first Group A game at home to a strong University of Galway side a fortnight ago. Inspired by Tribesmen star Evan Niland, the visitors came away from Bishopstown with a 2-21 to 2-16 win and left MTU awaiting the outcome of last week’s game to see what would be needed in terms of advancing to the quarter-finals.

In the event, UG kept up their good form with a home win over SETU Waterford (formerly Waterford IT), the final score 2-23 to 1-13.

That means that tonight’s clash at the SETU Waterford complex in Carriganore is effectively a play-off for a spot in the knockout stages, though the scoring-difference situation means that a draw would suffice for MTU.

Galway are the third outright favourites for the competition and a, while a five-point home defeat was disappointing for John Mortell’s side two weeks ago, the result against Waterford does show it in something of a better light.

A regret for MTU is that they are having to do without Blackrock and Cork star Alan Connolly, sidelined with a shoulder injury. Sam Quirke of Midleton, who has featured a lot for Cork in the opening games of Pat Ryan’s tenure of manager, also missed the Galway game but he should be back for the trip eastwards along the N25. Goalkeeper Aaron Browne from Tipperary and Bride Rovers’ Paddy O’Flynn remain out, however.

Cormac Beausang, another Magpies star who did well for Cork in the Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League, is a key member of the MTU attack and landed four points from play against Galway while Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold) also had four from play as well as the same number from frees.

Ciarán Joyce of Castlemartyr and Cork is the linchpin of the MTU defence while Inniscarra’s Liam Ryan is another important figure there and Brian Roche is likely to be influential around the middle. One challenge for the college is the fact that they have three dual players – Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven/St Finbarr’s), Alan Walsh (Kanturk) and Waterford senior panellist Seán Walsh were involved in last night’s Sigerson Cup quarter-final against DCU Dóchas Éireann in Dublin.

If MTU do win, their quarter-final will be away to the winners of Group B, which is finely poised ahead of tonight’s last match. With Mary Immaculate College and SETU Carlow drawing before DCU beat Mary I by three, the Dublin college are on two points with the other pair on one each.

DCU host Carlow tonight and a draw or away win would send Carlow through as winners with DCU in second. If DCU win by one or two points, they will top the group with Carlow second; a three-point win would see second place decided by scoring difference and four or more would give Mary I a place in the last eight.

UCC's Jerome Boylan wins possession from Maynooth University's Cian Boyle in the Fitzgibbon Cup at the Mardyke. Picture: Denis Minihane.

In Group C, UCC don’t have such considerations to contend with and they are also in the nice position of travelling to Belfield tomorrow to face UCD knowing that qualification for the quarter-finals is already assured.

A narrow victory Maynooth University at the Mardyke 13 days ago put Tom Kingston’s side in a strong position. When UCD triumphed by four points in Kildare last Thursday it eliminated the hosts and sent the competition’s two most successful colleges (72 wins between them) through to the knockout stages.

It sets up tomorrow’s clash as a game to determine first and second place and that is not without import – the group winners will have a home match in the last eight while the runners-up face a trip to face the holders, University of Limerick, who are once again looking like the team to beat.

Jack O’Connor was impressive in UCC’s win over Maynooth, scoring 1-2 in the first half before being withdrawn as he was still coming back from injury. That UCC were able to replace him with Brian Hayes showed their strength in depth.

Shane Barrett and Robbie Cotter are other notable names in attack for UCC while Niall Boylan, Eoin Roche and Robert Downey are key men in defence.

With UL having sewn up top spot in Group D, the game tomorrow night between ATU Galway and TUS Midwest will decide the runners-up. That team will provide the opposition for the winners of the UCD-UCC game.