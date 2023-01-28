Cork v Meath: Much has changed since Rebels' 2022 showdown with their old rivals

MUCH has changed since Cork and Meath last renewed rivalry back in March of 2022, when the Rebels journeyed to Navan for game five in Division 2 of the league and both counties still searching for that elusive first win.

The pair were under the guidance of different managers for starters, Keith Ricken at the helm for Cork and Andy McEntee for the Royals, but now John Cleary and Colm O’Rourke are in charge, which revives memories of those great battles between the counties in the late 1980s.

They were under considerable pressure coming into the game with the fear of being sucked into a right relegation dog-fight uppermost in most people’s observations with McEntee facing repeated questions about his suitability for the role.

Cork had just one point to their name from four outings, the 1-13 each draw at home to Clare, having suffered defeats away to Roscommon by 1-13 to 0-10 on opening day, Derry up north by 1-13 to 0-7 before scoring 2-17 at home to a Shane Walsh-inspired Galway and still losing by eight points.

Despite having the considerable wind at their backs from the throw-in, Cork found themselves firmly trapped behind the eight ball at half-time, trailing by 0-11 to 0-6.

Meath’s power and pace caused major problems for the visitors and combined with half-a-dozen wides, twice as many as the home side, left Cork with serious issues to deal with during the interval.

Cork’s defence was under heavy bombardment and the concession of frees gave plenty of chances for keeper Harry Hogan to venture out from goal up-field to land a succession of kicks, five in all, making him Meath’s joint top-scorer with Jordan Morris.

The sides were level at 0-6 apiece by the 22nd minute, Brian Hurley and Steven Sherlock, keeping the scoreboard ticking along for Cork, but Meath hit them for five without reply before a decisive third-quarter spell decided the contest.

Cork welcomed back Cathail O’Mahony for his 2022 league debut and a point from the Mitchelstown player cut the gap to three by the 47th minute before Meath responded with a game-changing 1-4 in six minutes.

Brian Menton kick-started the sequence with a fine point before a foul by Kieran Histon on James Scully led to a penalty, converted by Morris via an upright to propel Meath to a 1-15 to 0-8 lead.

Cork, to their credit, though, rallied with a quick-fire 1-1. Substitute Joe Grimes, who had replaced Shane Merritt at midfield, had the satisfaction of claiming his first goal for Cork.

The Clonakilty-based Garda got on the end of a move with Ian Maguire setting him up to slam home in the 56th minute, though was as good as it got for Cork, who slipped a fourth defeat, 1-18 to 1-10, entering the closing two games against Down and Offaly, both struggling, too.

The Ulster side visited Pairc Ui Chaoimh for round six with Cork, finally, getting off the mark with a 1-16 to 1-12 victory, Sherlock contributing 1-7, before the concluding game away to Offaly.

Cork needed to avoid losing to stay up and managed a 1-21 to 1-20 success in a cracker of a game, O’Mahony slipping in for 1-1.

CORK:

MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); K O’Donovan (do), K Flahive (Douglas), T Corkery (Cill na Martra); R Maguire (Castlehaven), K Histon (Nemo Rangers), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), S Merritt (Mallow); D O Duinnin (Cill na Martra), F Herlihy (Dohenys), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), B Hurley (Castlehaven), B Murphy (St Vincents’s).

Subs: J Grimes (Clonakilty) for Merritt 30, C Kiely (Ballincollig) for Taylor injured and C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) for Herlihy, half-time, P Ring (Aghabullogue) for Corkery injured 44, M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Murphy 58, B Hayes (St Finbarr’s) for Hurley 62, J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for O’Callaghan 69.

MEATH:

H Hogan; R Clarke, E Harkin, J Muldoon; C Hickey, B Menton, D Keogan; P Harnan, R Jones; C O’Sullivan, T O’Reilly, D Costello; J Scully, S Walsh, J Morris.

Subs: J McEntee for Hickey, half-time, E Wallace for Scully 60, B McMahon for O’Sullivan and J Wallace for Walsh 65, R Ryan for Harkin 70.

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).