Cork v Meath: Attack showed class in McGrath Cup but league opener is another level

SUNDAY: NFL Division 2: Cork v Meath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm.

THE upbeat mood surrounding the county’s footballers faces its first serious test of 2023 with the crunch opening game against Colm O’Rourke’s Meath at headquarters lunchtime Sunday.

It’s the opening contest of three successive jousts with Leinster opposition, Kildare away and Dublin at home, to come after which there should be a clearer picture of just how Cork have improved since last season’s showing when they barely preserved their second-tier status.

The general optimism is based on three showings in the McGrath Cup and while there’s always an advisory caution note attached to these pre-season warm-up competitions, there’s no avoiding the hard evidence staring in at us either.

First in the box-ticking exercise is fitness and it’s patently obvious that manager John Cleary has placed a major emphasis on this particular aspect because few Cork teams have looked in such fine mettle for the time of year.

It was plain to see in the wins over Kerry by 5-11 to 0-14, Clare by 2-10 to 0-8 and Limerick in the final by 0-19 to 2-7, that opponents struggled to keep pace with Cork, especially in the last quartet of games when many were searching for oxygen. That facet will balance out soon enough as other counties make up for lost time though it may help Cork’s cause against a Meath side, which went unbeaten in the O’Byrne Cup, drawing twice with Laois (2-10 to 0-16) and the eventual winners Longford (1-7 to 0-10) and overcoming Carlow 0-16 to 1-9.

SUFFERED

Cork suffered badly with injuries even before the get-go in 2022 and lost players at regular stages, but touch wood here, it’s not been an issue yet, though in such a congested fixture list it’s sure to crop up.

Accordingly, having as close to a full panel of players available is a big turnaround in fortunes allowing new coach Kevin Walsh from Galway implement his ideas to practically everyone.

Cillian Fahy of Limerick in action against Killian O'Hanlon of Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork’s style has also impressed, their high fitness levels allowing players drop behind the ball, when opponents have possession, but breaking in numbers on the counter-attack and using it sensibly. Taking the ball into contact for fear of a turnover is a no-no.

There’s also been an appreciable more physical approach about Cork in defence, witness Knocknagree’s Daniel O’Mahony’s well-timed challenge on Clare’s Jamie Malone in Quilty which forced the home player off after 25 minutes.

Add in Sean Meehan (Kiskeam) and Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty) and Cork look to have a fine balance between hard-hitting defenders along with those who venture forward to lend support up front.

It’s up top where Cork promise so much, particularly with captain Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) and Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), a pair who have started the season with a swagger.

Hurley scored 1-12, 1-10 from play, in those McGrath Cup outings, starting all three at full-forward while Sherlock contributed a point more from just two appearances having been sprung from the bench late in the Kerry outing.

Of his 1-13, the Barrs' sharpshooter scored 0-10 from frees and finished confidently for his goal against Clare as did Chris Óg Jones, who is the leading contender to fill the other spot in the full-forward line.

Conor Corbett, the All-Ireland minor winning captain of 2019, made his senior debut against Kerry and he is one of many players involved in the Sigerson Cup though his DCU side didn’t play this week which might suggest Cleary and company could opt for the Clyda Rovers forward.

Both MTU Cork and UCC and were in action mid-week and that will impact on who starts, who is included in the substitutes, or who is rested, when it comes to team selection, especially in defence where so many players are involved in the third-level showpiece.

MTU had Meehan, Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk) and Paul Ring (Aghabullogue) at the back against Sligo ATU while UCC were set to have Shanley and O’Mahony in defence against Queens.