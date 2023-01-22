Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 11:12

Hamilton High hurlers knock out Charleville CBS to reach Munster final

Goals from Conor O'Sullivan and Eoin Guinane were key at Banteer
Hamilton High, Bandon, seen here against Midleton CBS in 2019, are through to this year's Munster B final. Picture: Dan Linehan

Paddy Ryan

Hamilton High School 2-17 Charleville CBS 1-17 

HAMILTON High School had a close win over Charleville CBS in the Munster Senior B Hurling semi-final at Banteer. 

The winners had a very good start with points by Evan O'Shea, Niall Kelly and Eoin Guinane by the third minute but Ewan Dillon responded with two points for Charleville. 

Bandon stayed in front thanks to Conor O'Sullivan and when O'Shea pointed a free they were 0-5 to 0-3 clear. 

Joseph Hickey the gap to a point and the sides were level soon after before the Carbery side hit a good patch. 

Kelly and O'Sullivan clipped over fine scores had a point each and it was 0-10 to 0-8 at the interval.

On the resumption Bandon grabbed an early goal through Conor O'Sullivan but Charleville levelled thanks to Zack Biggane. 

The Bandon side were very solid in defence but it remained tight, with Evan O'Shea and Ewan Dillon exchanging points before Robert Troy edged Charleville ahead. 

Good play by Ewan Dillon led to an Aaron Moffat goal that opened up a four-point lead: 1-15 to 1-11. Evan O'Shea landed a free before Micheal Maguire worked well for Eoin Guinane who goaled for Bandon to go in front, 2-13 to 1-15.

Maguire and Cian Johnson added further scores before Kieran Murphy nailed a long-range Charleville free. 

Kelly split the posts as the game entered injury time. While six minutes of additional time were played and Charleville chased a goal they came up just short.

Scorers for Hamilton High School: E O'Shea 0-7 f, C O'Sullivan 1-2, E Guinane 1-1, N Kelly 0-3, C Johnson, M Maguire, R Crowley, S McEntee 0-1 each.

Charleville CBS: E Dillon 0-7 (0-3 f, 0-1 65) K Murphy 0-4 f, A Moffat 1-0, Z Biggane 0-2, J Hickey, E O'Connor, P Murphy, R Troy 0-1 each.

HAMILTON HIGH: A White (Valley Rovers); F Ustianowski (Kilbrittain), C O'Sullivan (Valley Rovers), J Cullinane (Bandon); K Dart-O'Flynn (Valley Rovers), C Johnson (do), J O'Leary (do); S Ahern (Bandon), N Kelly (Newcestown); D McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkett's), E Guinane (Valley Rovers), E O'Shea (do); M Maguire (Courcey Rovers), C O'Sullivan (Diarmuid O'Mathuna's), O Corcoran (St Mary's). 

Subs: R Crowley (Kilbrittain) for D McCarthy, S McEntee (Valley Rovers) for S Ahern.

CHARLEVILLE CBS: K Murphy (Newtownshandrum); N Tobin (Bruree), P O'Flynn (Milford), T McCarthy (Newtownshandrum); S Bresnan (Charleville), B Collins (Newtownshandrum), J Hickey (Ballyhea); E Dillon (Effin), E O'Connor (Newtownshandrum); E O'Mahony (do), P Murphy (Granagh-Ballingarry), C Cotter (Castletown-Ballyagran); G Gleeson (Charleville), Z Biggane (do), A Moffat (Effin). 

Subs: DJ Collins (Charleville) for C Cotter, R Troy (Newtownshandrum) for G Gleeson.

Referee: John Hartnett (Boherbue).

<p>Cork hurler Robbie O'Flynn. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Cork v Tipp: Teams named for Munster Senior Hurling League final at Páirc Uí Rinn

