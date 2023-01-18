Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 16:36

Mia Smith’s goal sees Douglas Hall beat Leeside in the CWSSL Una Moore Cup tie

Douglas Hall who defeated Leeside 1-0 in the U15 Una Moore Cup match at Moneygourney. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Howard Crowdy

Douglas Hall 1 

Leeside 0 

Mia Smith’s long range free kick in the 33rd minute was the difference between the sides as Douglas Hall registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Leeside in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U15 Una Moore Cup match which took place at Moneygourney last Saturday morning.

Douglas Hall pressed from the very start and kept Leeside in their own half for some time as they pressed for an early score. 

Meave O’Shea’s pass to Izzy Murphy in the area was just a little too long while at the other end Leeside’s Alice Ahmeti had a shot on goal which was well covered by Chloe O’Callaghan in the Douglas Hall goal.

Douglas Hall’s Ruby Lester’s free kick was turned away from a corner as the home side continued to press with the Leeside keeper Robyn George covering well from Ruby Lester shortly afterwards.

Play was now going from end to end with Douglas Hall keeper Chloe O’Callaghan doing well to gather a high ball from Leeside’s Brooke Manley while at the other end Leeside keeper Robyn George did well to gather the ball from Ruby Lester twice in the space of a minute.

Chances fell to Leeside’s Alice Ahmeti and Eileen Lynch while moments later Douglas Hall’s Sophia Draper raced down the wing and crossed into the centre only for a Leeside defender clearing from Ruby Lester right in front of goal.

Leeside who played against Douglas Hall in the U15 Una Moore Cup match at Moneygourney. Picture: Howard Crowdy
The goal came in the 33rd minute when Douglas Hall’s Mia Smyth’s 40 yards free kick went right through a packed penalty area coming off the far post and into the net as the home side celebrated and duly went in at the break 1-0 up.

Both teams pressed forward in the second half, but found themselves up against a solid defence on both sides as a result chances were few and far between. A period of dominance came from Douglas Hall followed by another period from Leeside who were coming forward in numbers looking for the equalising score.

Ten minutes into the second half the Leeside keeper Robyn George did well to gather the ball ahead of Douglas Hall’s Ruby Lester which was followed by a period of dominance from the visitors as they looked for the equaliser.

However, various attempts to come forward from both sides were in vain although Douglas Hall’s Frida Murray’s shot on goal was parried away by Robyn George in the Leeside goal being one of the highlights of the second half as the home side pressed forward.

Alice Ahmeti of Leeside seen tying Douglas Hall's Sophia Drapers laces during the recent CWSSL U15 Una Moore Cup match between the sides in Moneygourney.. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Chances fell to Alice Ahmeti and Brooke Manley for Leeside while Ruby Lester and Izzy Murphy had chances but it was the home side who managed to hang on to their precious lead and progress into the next round.

Best for Douglas Hall were Sofia Draper, Ruby Lester and Sarah Daly while Alice Ahmeti, Eileen Lynch and Brooke manley were best for Leeside.

Douglas Hall: Chloe O’Callaghan, Amy O’Sullivan, Sarah Daly, Mia Smith, Cadhla Cahill Murphy, Orlaith Harrington, Mia O’Regan, Maeve O’Shea, Ruby Lester, Izzy Murphy, Sofia Draper, Frida Murray 

Leeside: Robyn George, Wiktoria Bjork, Emily Brick, Avah Murphy, Eileen Lynch, Clodagh Dorgan, Lili Cummins, Alice Ahmeti, Brooke Manley, Amy O’Gara, Jess Gilly, Precious Tsobar, Isabelle Twomey, Amy Moynihan 

Referee: Dave O’Mahony.

