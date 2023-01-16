20 questions with Nemo Rangers' Luke Connolly: It was a thrill to play with some of my favourite players

Luke NEMO Rangers star Luke Connolly says he just wants to keep on playing like Paul Kerrigan, one of his idols.
The former Cork senior remains a talismanic figure for his club, having lifted the county again last winter.
“I also want to create a pathway for the younger fellas to come through,” he said.
30.
I was about four playing Street Leagues with Nemo.
That would be number 11, centre-forward, with a bit of freedom.
Soccer was my sport initially though I also swam.
I played with College Corinthians.
My father Mick invested all his time into my sister Meghan and myself and he was a huge influence.
Outside of that, Billy Morgan was another, especially with my time at UCC because that shaped where my career went. Nemo managers like Steven O’Brien and Larry Kavanagh were also influential.
Colin Corkery was always someone I looked up to as a a kid.
Joe Kavanagh was another class player. I was lucky to play with Paul Kerrigan, too.
Recent bias might come into it, but if I had to pick one it would be the Munster Club final against Dr Croke’s 2017. They were coming off the back of an All-Ireland and we weren’t given much of a chance. It was a game that went well for me, scoring 10 points.
A lot of people say the 2010 All-Ireland final. I played with the minors before it, but I don’t remember a lot about the senior final. I do recall Conor Counihan getting annoyed at a loose play close to the final whistle. I remember coming home and the parade on the Monday night.
Two stand out. The first was an All-Ireland colleges semi-final with Coláiste Chríost Rí against St Jarlath’s and it still sticks in the throat. The second was the Sigerson Cup final of 2015, losing to DCU after extra-time at the Mardyke.
I marked Jack McCaffrey in 2019, when he managed to pull away from me even when soloing with the ball. Michael Shields was another because he never held back.
Páirc Uí Rinn. Love the pitch and the atmosphere.
12 What are the most important traits in your sport? Adaptability is a key one now, being able to change with the times. Confidence, especially as a forward, is crucial and that’s not being cocky. Mental strength is vital, too.
If you have a choice between the pitch and the gym, go with the pitch. Take a bag of balls out and practice your kicking.
The NBA finals would be very high up on the list. The best one would be the Irish girls in the World Cup final next summer.
I watched recently, enjoyable, but strange. I’m a sucker for .
Wedding songs at the moment! I listen to all genres really.
I read Paul Kimmage’s account of his cycling career and it was great.
I’m not a big fan.
A Chinese after Coughlan’s.
Another couple of counties would be great, plus an All-Ireland club. I want to keep playing and also create a pathway for younger players.