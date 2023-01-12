Cork Golf: Your guide to clubs taking new members in 2023

WHILE many golfers are yet to take out the clubs for the first time in 2023, now is the ideal time to look into membership options if you are interested in joining a club.

Golf in Cork boomed in 2020 and 2021, and while membership rates are at a 15- year high, many clubs still have open positions for new members. Several clubs have very attractive offers in place and there are many options in north and east Cork, home to around a dozen clubs.

Kanturk Golf Club might be just outside of the reach of golfers based in the city, but the course is a great option for anyone based outside the northern suburbs.

Full membership in Kanturk is €650 per year and the club have a new members rate of €400. New members get a second year of reduced subs, paying €525 in year two before moving to the full rate in year three. The committees and staff in Kanturk Golf Club have been working hard over the past five years, helped by Ken Kearney who has designed several new features and greens.

The new 13th green will be opened in the spring with work on the 18th also nearing completion. In 2020 the club rebuilt the putting green and short game area, and last summer a new restaurant, Bobs on the Green also opened.

Kanturk Golf Club was one of 12 Cork clubs to receive a Sports Capital Programme grant last week. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Mallow Golf Club is another highly rated golf course in North Cork, and was awarded the Munster Hidden Gem from the Golfers Guide.

The new member rate is €825 but for new members aged 35 and under the rate is a very competitive €476.

This rises by €120 each subsequent year until year five when the full rate is payable. Similar to Fermoy, Mallow’s closeness to Cork means that they have a large number of members from Cork City. Uniquely, membership in Mallow includes access to tennis, squash and snooker facilities.

Fermoy is another North Cork club that has been progressively improving over the past decade. The club is over 125 years old and provides a great product for members and guests.

Over the past two years, the facilities in Fermoy have had a major upgrade, including the clubhouse area which now ranks among the best in Cork.

LIMITED

There are only a limited number of memberships available in Fermoy and the rate for new joiners is €824 inclusive of all fees.

Aside from the large local membership, it’s proximity to Cork has meant that Fermoy has always attracted a large number of golfers from Cork.

The quality of the course in Fermoy is renowned and the way it was presented in 2022 was a credit to all of the greenkeeping staff and the members who helped to maintain the high standards.

Mitchelstown Golf Club have two new member offers available. Former members joining from another club can join for €564 while the novice members rate is €504.

This breaks down as €47 and €42 per month using the clubs direct debit payment option. Full membership in Mitchelstown is €768 but there are a number of concessions for those under 31 and 41 and for those living outside 40km from the club.

Youghal Golf Club is on the easterly border of the county and the club is ideally situated high above the town with great views from several holes. Youghal is another club that boasts a large local membership along with a cohort of golfer who live near Cork city.

Introductory membership in Youghal is €610 for the first year, providing a saving of €100 over the annual fee.

Cobh Golf Club moved to Marino in 2009, and since then the new course has matured into a wonderful golfing experience. Set high over Cork harbour, the Martin Hawtree signature design is extremely playable while providing a good test of golf.

The signature par three 10th hole includes the island green which also provides golfers with a stunning view of the harbour right up to the city.

Cobh’s membership has increased over the past two years and full membership is €880 per year and the club have an attractive monthly payment option of €77.

Cobh offer a young adult rate (up to 30 years) of €528 which is great considering the quality of the course and its location.

They have further intermediate and student categories and all rates include Golf Ireland affiliation and insurance.

Details, including terms and conditions are available from each club.